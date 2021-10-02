CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marvel’s Website And Social Media Ignores Venom: Let There Be Carnage

By Scott Campbell
wegotthiscovered.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleObviously, this weekend’s superhero blockbuster Venom: Let There Be Carnage isn’t part of Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it’s still a Marvel Entertainment production that falls under the comic book company’s umbrella. The first adventure starring Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock earned over $850 million at the box office, without...

wegotthiscovered.com

Here’s Why Ryan Reynolds Will Never Meet Scarlett Johansson In The MCU

Ryan Reynolds‘ Deadpool will soon make the leap from Fox’s X-Universe into the MCU. This will mean Reynolds shares a cinematic universe with his ex-wife Scarlett Johansson, who plays Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow. But, as pointed out by Looper, there’s a tonne of on and off-screen reasons why Wade and Natasha won’t cross paths – most of which should be very obvious.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Here’s Margot Robbie As Dazzler In X-Men

There’s been a lot of talk lately about Margot Robbie surrounding X-Men, especially since the Birds of Prey star recently expressed interest in joining the Marvel franchise. Now we have the chance to see what Robbie might look like as X-Men character Dazzler, a superhero with the ability to turn sound into light and energy beams. The character was previously played by Halston Sage in the 2019 film Dark Phoenix.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

James Gunn Hilariously Trolls Fans With Guardians Of The Galaxy Easter Egg Amid Facebook Outage

Hunting for Easter eggs has become a common activity among hardcore superhero movie fans, from spotting a fun cameo or noticing a special message written in the background of a scene. Usually most, if not all of a certain movie’s Easter eggs can eventually be found, especially once it’s come out on home media and once can pause moment. However, seven years after Guardians of the Galaxy’s release, the special Easter egg James Gunn has repeatedly teased remains undiscovered, and now the filmmaker has trolled fans about it in the midst of a Facebook outage.
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Feige
Person
Tom Hardy
IGN

Venom: Let There Be Carnage's Biggest WTF Questions

Now that you've seen Venom: Let There Be Carnage, we're rounding up all of the biggest head-scratching questions raised by the movie and turning to the comic books for some answers. How did Shriek get her powers? Why did the Carnage vs. Venom battle turn out the way it did? What happened to Detective Mulligan? Who was that bearded guy in Ravencroft? We dig into all of these questions and more.
MOVIES
wjtn.com

In theaters now: 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage'

After multiple pandemic delays, Venom: Let There Be Carnage is now in theaters. The sequel to the critically-panned but $856 million-plus-grossing 2018 movie Venom again stars Tom Hardy as journalist Eddie Brock, who shares a body with the shape-shifting, trash-talking alien symbiote, Venom. This time around, the Sony Pictures' Spider-Man...
MOVIES
Miami Herald

Review: Marvel’s relentless ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ may wear you out

This may seem like a weird way to start a review of a combative comic book movie but could someone please make a screwball romantic comedy starring Michelle Williams?. The multiple Oscar nominee almost always gets cast as weeping moms and wives but her zesty supporting performance in "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" has her channeling the energy of classic comedy stars such as Barbara Stanwyck and Jean Arthur. Williams plays Anne, an attorney who's clearly still in love with Eddie (Tom Hardy), even though she has moved on to a boring new man. She has to save the day when Eddie gets in trouble — a scenario that also played out in the first "Venom."
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Entertainment#Carnage#Marvel S Website And#Mcu#No Way Home
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Star Lends Voice to Marvel in Venom: Let Their Be Carnage

Following the conclusion of the fifth season of My Hero Academia, the Shonen series wasted little time in confirming that the heroes, and villains, of UA Academy would be returning for a sixth which will adapt the "War Arc", giving us the biggest battle of the franchise to date. Though the world of Eddie Brock and Venom hasn't ever crossed over into the Class of 1-A, it seems that the two franchises have met thanks in part to the voice actor of teacher Aizawa, aka the former vigilante who goes by the name of Eraserhead.
COMICS
IGN

Where to Watch Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Venom: Let There Be Carnage continues the story of Eddie Brock (played by Tom Hardy) and his alien symbiote pal, which began in the 2018 movie Venom. With all the movies coming coming out this year across various platforms, you might find yourself wondering just where you can watch Venom: Let There Be Carnage. If so, we have you covered below. Let's get to it.
MOVIES
Gamespot

Review Roundup For Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is the long-awaited second film in Sony's Spider-Man Universe, and the sequel to the 2018 film Venom starring Tom Hardy. Ahead of its theatrical premiere this weekend, reviews have finally started to roll in. Venom: Let There Be Carnage stars Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock,...
MOVIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
B100

What’s Next For Venom After ‘Let There Be Carnage’

The following post contains SPOILERS for Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Welcome to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Venom. In the post-credits scene for Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Venom winds up mysteriously transported from his universe to the MCU, where he observes J. Jonah Jameson’s bombshell news report revealing that Peter Parker is really Spider-Man.
MOVIES
Third Coast Review

Review: Venom: Let There Be Carnage Makes Silly Work of Tom Hardy’s Marvel Super-Villain

I suppose the scenes in which Eddie verbally spars with Venom are funny to a degree, but all it really is is an extreme version of The Odd Couple, where Venom physically and verbally assaults Eddie for being a wimp and loser when all Venom wants to do is eat a bunch of bad guys. A ray of hope enters Eddie’s life when a condemned-to-death serial killer, Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson), asks to meet with him before he’s executed, perhaps to tell his life story or reveal the locations of the bodies of victims never found. Kasady sees Eddie as a kindred spirit: abandoned and mistreated as a youth, as well as someone who has lost the love of their life—Anne for Eddie and a super-powered woman named Frances (nicknamed Shriek, played by Naomie Harris, who you’ll see return as Moneypenny next week in the James Bond tale No Time To Die).
MOVIES
IGN

Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage: Ending and Post-Credits Explained | Marvel Canon Fodder

Something wicked this way comes! Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage brings everyone's favorite man-eating symbiote face-to-face with...well, another man-eating symbiote: CARNAGE. Played by Woody Harrleson, the movie Carnage is everything fans hoped for an more, but will Eddie Brock (played by Tom Hardy) manage to take down the symbiote bonded to Cletus Kasady? Plus what symbiote from Marvel Comics will Venom be forced to fight next? So join IGN host Brian Altano for some Marvel Canon Fodder and the full breakdown of Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage, along with the Easter Eggs we managed to dig up. Ok are we into the second paragraph now? Ok here comes the big spoiler from Venom 2: Spider-Man. That's right, he makes a brief appearance in the Venom 2 post credits scene. They don't fight but he shows up. So is Venom in the MCU now even though the character is controlled by Sony Pictures? And does any of this link back to Dr. Strange messing up the multiverse in the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer and will Venom appear in Marvel Phase 4? We'll break that all down plus the likelihood of that plus Venom's next symbiote adversary, TOXIN. Marvel fans will enjoy Venom 2 as it clearly links to Venom's roots as a Spider-Man villain, but Venom vs. Carnage remains the central conflict of Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage. In Venom 2, Carnage lives up to his name. Ever since the Venom 2 trailer, Marvel fans have been anxiously awaiting the Carnage vs. Venom action and even though he comes from Venom, Carnage is a whole new threat Eddie hasn't faced before. While Spider-Man fans have long wanted something new, Rockstars like Venom and Carnage fighting instantly reveals the huge emergency. Awesome Marvel Comics characters like Venom, Carnage, Toxin and Shriek all appear so join us for Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage ending explained.
MOVIES
Collider

How to Watch 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage': Is the Tom Hardy Sony/Marvel Sequel Streaming or In Theaters?

After many, many release date delays and re-shuffles, the universe has decided there can, officially, be carnage. Venom: Let There Be Carnage has arrived, following up on Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and the head-chomping alien he shares a body with after their origin story in 2018's Venom. This time around, Andy Serkis is in the director's chair, and Woody Harrelson's Cletus Kasady has been unleashed with a brand new wig and the homicidal symbiote known as Carnage inside of him. The hype, as they say, is real, but thanks to the extremely confusing, notably un-chill times we're living in, it can get a little confusing as to how exactly we're supposed to watch 2021's biggest new releases.
MOVIES
Collider

Let's Discuss That 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' Credits Scene, Because Whoa

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Venom: Let There Be Carnage.]. When Marvel said there'd be a Multiverse, they meant a Multiverse, and in a scenario that seemed extremely unlikely just two years ago, it appears that concept spans not just comic book realities but also real-life movie studios. Venom: Let There Be Carnage is roughly 75 minutes long, moves at the pace of an especially medicated fever dream, and is more than 80% devoted to Tom Hardy being madly in love with his homicidal space alien best bud. It's wonderful. But, in many ways, the actual bulk of the film feels like an appetizer for its mid-credits scene, which significantly expands both the MCU and the SPUMC, setting up a big-screen crossover of monumental proportions. Full on, tongues-out carnage spoilers to follow.
MOVIES
townandcountrymag.com

Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page to Star In Netflix Heist Movie

Though Regé-Jean Page left Bridgerton, he won't be disappearing from your Netflix queue just yet. The actor, best known for his role as the Duke of Hastings in the hit Shonda Rhimes series, will be starring in an upcoming movie for the streamer. The "heist thriller" will be written and directed by Noah Hawley, the Emmy-winning creator of Fargo.
TV & VIDEOS

