CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

No Time To Die Director Compares Shooting To A Choose Your Own Adventure Novel

By Scott Campbell
wegotthiscovered.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe process of shooting mega budget studio blockbusters is not an easy one, especially if unexpected circumstances end up derailing or delaying production. James Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson admitted they were screwed when cameras began rolling on Quantum of Solace without a completed script, but that didn’t stop the exact same thing from happening again with No Time to Die.

wegotthiscovered.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Daniel Craig's unconventional wedding to Rachel Weisz revealed

Rachel Avery Daniel Craig wedding: James Bond star Daniel is married to Rachel Weisz – and their 2011 wedding day just might surprise you. While Daniel Craig may be stepping down from the James Bond franchise, he is still very much committed to his wife Rachel Weisz, whom he has been married to since 2011.
CELEBRITIES
ksl.com

5 actors who should be the next James Bond

Daniel Craig poses for photographers upon arrival for the world premiere of the new film from the James Bond franchise, "No Time To Die," in London on Tuesday. (Matt Dunham, Associated Press) — MI6 —Daniel Craig is hanging up the bow tie, holstering the Walther PPK and parking the Aston Martin in the garage.
MOVIES
cosmicbook.news

James Bond 'No Time To Die' Rotten Tomatoes Score Is In

The 25th James Bond movie, No Time To Die, opens next week with the early reviews now hitting the net, and its Rotten Tomatoes Score is made known. With 97 reviews presently accounted for, James Bond No Time To Die has a lukewarm 82% Rotten Tomatoes Score among critics (Audience Score will come online with the movie's release).
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
Michael G. Wilson
Person
Barbara Broccoli
Person
Ralph Fiennes
CinemaBlend

Daniel Craig Recalls Partying Hard To Celebrate Landing James Bond, But Also Not Being Able To Tell Anyone Why

No Time to Die has concluded the Daniel Craig-led run of Bond movies with an epic and emotional finish, cementing him as one of the best Bonds ever. It's still hard to believe Craig almost passed on the role 15 years ago but, thankfully, he changed his mind and delivered some of the best movies in the franchise’s long history. Getting such a role is a major accomplishment, and the actor recalled partying very hard after he landed the role. But of course, he also couldn't tell anyone why he was celebrating.
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Why Exactly Is Daniel Craig Leaving James Bond After 'No Time To Die'?

James Bond will never be the same once the credits role on the next 007 movie, No Time To Die, because it's Daniel Craig's last appearance as the famous British spy. It's been known for a while that Craig would be hanging up his license to kill after this Bond film, but what has he said about his departure from the franchise?
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#No Time To Die
Polygon

No Time To Die reinvents James Bond in the worst and weariest way

Five movies into Daniel Craig’s run as James Bond, part of what made him so singularly enthralling when he first took the role in 2007’s Casino Royale has sputtered into something totally unremarkable and common. Craig initially brought a vulnerability to a franchise premised on the exploits of a habitually tuxed-up, martini-sipping womanizer. He not only departed from his predecessors by getting roughed up (and jacked up), but by falling in love and experiencing heartbreak. Through Craig, Agent 007 essentially underwent a masculinity makeover, because by 2007, depicting Bond as the macho, unfeeling playboy he’d been historically was not only alienating and retrograde, it was boring and played-out.
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘No Time to Die’ Director Cary Fukunaga on the Future of James Bond ‘Outside the Corporate Sphere’

Over the decades, many filmmakers have catapulted from Sundance breakouts to commercial auteurs, but few have amassed an eclectic body of work like Cary Joji Fukunaga. In the 12 years since his acclaimed immigration thriller “Sin Nombre” put him on the map, Fukunaga has navigated virtually every layer of the film and TV landscape: After his lavish “Jane Eyre” adaptation, he helped catalyze the potential of A-list movie stars on television with Season 1 of “True Detective,” then became the first guinea pig for Netflix’s move into awards-friendly filmmaking with the haunting war epic “Beasts of No Nation.” After “Maniac,” his...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

How No Time To Die’s Director Pushed For The Female Characters Having More ‘Equity’

The James Bond franchise has been entertaining audiences for decades, and is showing no signs of slowing down. The beloved property will finally return to theaters with No Time to Die, which will also be Daniel Craig’s final outing as 007. And it turns out that director Cary Joji Fukunaga really pushed for the movie’s female characters to have more equity on screen.
MOVIES
Chicago Sun-Times

After long delay, ‘No Time to Die’ director can’t wait to hear reactions

The film business is inherently full of starts and stops, but few have experienced the phrase “hurry up and wait” quite like “No Time to Die” director Cary Fukunaga. Fukunaga, the 44-year-old filmmaker of “Beasts of No Nation” and the first season of “True Detective,” took the job directing the 25th Bond film after Danny Boyle dropped out. What followed was, for a big-budget movie like “No Time to Die,” a sprint to rewrite the script, begin production in spring 2019, wrap by the fall and have the film ready for release in April 2020.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
CinemaBlend

No Time To Die Reviews Are In, See What Critics Are Saying About Daniel Craig’s Final Adventure As Bond

After a year and half delay, Daniel Craig's final film as the iconic James Bond is finally here. Craig's tenure has had resounding highs in films like Casino Royale and Skyfall but it's also seen lows in A Quantum of Solace and Spectre. So exactly how the Daniel Craig era of Bond would truly end was anybody's guess. Based on the critical response, No Time to Die ends things on a high note as most critics, though certainly not all, think this movie was worth the wait.
MOVIES
imdb.com

Director Bogdan George Apetri on Shooting Two Movies at the Same Time

Imagine making two movies at exactly the same time. That’s exactly what Romanian-born, New York-based director Bogdan George Apetri did while making “Miracle,” which played last week in the feature film competition at the Zurich Film Festival shortly after world premiering at Venice. Filmed in Romania, “Miracle” is the second...
MOVIES
ComicBook

No Time To Die Director Had to Film Scenes Without Knowing What They Were About

No Time To Die is finally hitting theaters next week and it will mark the fifth and final Bond film to star Daniel Craig. It will also be the first of the franchise helmed by Cary Joji Fukunaga (Beasts of No Nation, Maniac). The movie is one of many that's had multiple delays due to the pandemic, and it appears things behind the scenes were also a little hectic. We already knew the film brought in Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag, Killing Eve) to add humor to the script, but according to a new interview with Fukunaga, the script wasn't complete by the time he began dilming.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy