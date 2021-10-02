Venom: Let There Be Carnage Originally Had A Major Role For Spider-Man
We’ll be diving into the specifics of the Venom: Let There Be Carnage‘s credits scene from here on out, so consider this your spoiler warning. At the end of Ruben Fleischer’s first installment, the stinger revealing surprise guest Woody Harrelson as Cletus Kasady made it perfectly clear where the sequel was heading, with fans having been desperate to see the serial killer’s symbiotic alter ego brought into live-action for the longest time.wegotthiscovered.com
Comments / 0