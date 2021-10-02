CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tony Melton: Butterbean Research

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUntil his retirement, Tony Melton left home at five most mornings to start visiting farmers in multiple counties. In addition to that, Dr. Matt Smith at the Pee Dee Research Center asked Tony about trying to develop heat tolerant butterbeans. Tony willingly agreed; he told me that with hotter night- time temperatures, the seeds available wouldn’t set beans. For six years, Tony did this extra work selecting and growing out promising seeds. Fortunately, Extension specialist Bruce McLean is continuing this work based on the strong foundation Tony established. There is a wonderful song you should look up if you, like my family adore this vegetable. It starts off with “Just a bowl of butter beans, pass the biscuits if you please, I don’t want no collard greens, just a bowl of butterbeans."

Tony Melton: All About Service

Tony Melton: All About Service

Florence County Extension member Pam Barnhill has worked with Tony Melton since 1997 and was instrumental in organizing the event at the Florence Pee Dee Rec honoring Tony. Serving the people of South Carolina, Pam related to me, was what Tony said his greatest honor and joy was – that he wasn’t working for Clemson but for the farmers and growers and individual people of our state --they were the reason he loved his job – it was all about service. So it makes sense that organizers chose a serviceberry tree, a native with many attractive features, to plant in Tony’s honor. True to form, Tony inspected the tree at the ceremony and suggested to those involved that the mulch was a little too deep and needed to be pulled away slightly from the trunk. That’s our Tony for you.
Tony Melton: Always on Call

Tony Melton: Always on Call

Tony Melton has without a doubt been the most frequent panelist on Making It Grow – for nearly thirty years now. Sadly, Tony has retired due to illness but is still coming over occasionally to tape with us. Before filming, Tony was often wandering around the studio, I thought talking to himself, but actually he was taking calls from clients. At meetings, in restaurant, while scouting fields for insect and disease problems, he never stopped taking calls from persons needing his advice. At a recent event honoring Tony, Dr. Tom Dobbins, head of Extension, said he had been told about Tony’s use of this modern device, and recognized him that way when he first spotted Tony at a meeting. After that remark, Tony volunteered that he had worn out four of those devices and was now on his fifth blue tooth!
Tony Melton: Humble Beginnings

Tony Melton: Humble Beginnings

Our recently retired, due to illness, Clemson colleague Tony Melton has many constants in his life. For one, he has never stopped being the humble fellow from McBee, South Carolina, who started picking cotton when he was three years old and had an outhouse one hundred and fifty two steps from his family’s home. The other constant is his unquenchable thirst for knowledge. He told me he once dreamed of as fountain flowing over not rocks but books, as books for him represent the fountain of knowledge. Although certainly not one of these young people who grew up with computers from birth, Tony has mastered the technological world as well as he always wanted to use every resource to help his clients – be he a farmer growing thousands of acres of greens or a small one-person you-pick operation.
clemson.edu

Popular Clemson horticulturist Tony Melton retires a second time

As a Clemson Extension agent, I’ve always tried to give the people of South Carolina what they needed to help make their lives better. – Tony Melton. When Tony Melton came to Clemson University, most of what he knew he had learned growing up on a farm in McBee, South Carolina. He combined this experience with classroom knowledge to help South Carolina farmers and gardeners succeed. Now, South Carolinians say “Thank you.”
