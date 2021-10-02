Tony Melton: Butterbean Research

Our recently retired, due to illness, Clemson colleague Tony Melton has many constants in his life. For one, he has never stopped being the humble fellow from McBee, South Carolina, who started picking cotton when he was three years old and had an outhouse one hundred and fifty two steps from his family’s home. The other constant is his unquenchable thirst for knowledge. He told me he once dreamed of as fountain flowing over not rocks but books, as books for him represent the fountain of knowledge. Although certainly not one of these young people who grew up with computers from birth, Tony has mastered the technological world as well as he always wanted to use every resource to help his clients – be he a farmer growing thousands of acres of greens or a small one-person you-pick operation.

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO