CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Watch: Halle Bailey Amazes With ‘Can You Feel The Love Tonight’ at ‘The Most Magical Story on Earth: 50 Years of Walt Disney World’

thatgrapejuice.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalle Bailey took center stage at ‘The Most Magical Story on Earth: 50 Years of Walt Disney World’ special tonight. Having risen to prominence as part of sister duo Chloe x Halle, the 21-year-old’s solo shine is gaining increased intensity by way of her upcoming role as Ariel in ‘The Little Mermaid’ and her stunning performance this commemorative extravaganza.

thatgrapejuice.net

Comments / 0

Related
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Halle Bailey At Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary

Singer and Actress Halle Bailey looked exactly like a Disney Princess as she took center stage last night at Walt Disney World! She was at The Most Magical Place On Earth to celebrate 50 years of Disney World, it was such a spectacular night! The 21-year-old was one of the host as she sang, “Can You Feel The Love Tonight” from The Lion King. She did an awesome job and has a voice of an angel. Fans are also highly anticipating her role as Ariel in “The Little Mermaid”.
CELEBRITIES
blackchronicle.com

Halle Bailey Transforms Into A Princess At Disney World Anniversary Special

Halle Bailey keeps proving to us all why she was the perfect choice for the upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. Last night (October 1), the younger half of the r&b duo Chloe x Halle had a special performance at Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary Special. There, the 21-year-old performed a stirring rendition of the Lion King classic song, “Can You Feel The Love Tonight?” and thrilled audiences everywhere with her gorgeous voice and stunning looks. During the performance, she looked like a real-life princess, donning an elegant, black, sequined, and sheer Elie Saab SS21 Couture ball gown, minimal but sparkly jewelry, and her hair in a crown braid as styled by @nikkixcortez.
MOVIES
touringplans.com

Walt Disney World Anniversary: 50 Favorite Things We Love About Magic Kingdom

In honor of the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World, which opened on October 1, 1971, we are counting down the top 50 of some of our favorite things about the most magical place on earth! This week, we take a look at some of the things we love most about the first WDW theme park, the Magic Kingdom.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Inna
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Halle Bailey
mouseinfo.com

WATCH: D23 Inside Disney: 50 Magical Years of Walt Disney World peeks at the past, present, and future of Disney Parks

D23 is in Florida this week for a very special video episode: D23 Inside Disney: 50 Magical Years of Walt Disney World. Hosts Tony Morrison (Good Morning America), Sheri Henry (Oh My Disney) and Jeffrey Epstein (for D23: The Official Disney Fan Club) are doing up the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World with a special look at the past, present, and future of the resort.
TRAVEL
d23.com

Painting A Portrait of Walt Disney World: Inside the Stunning New Book That Celebrates 50 Years of The Most Magical Place on Earth

Today, Walt Disney World Resort kicks off “The World’s Most Magical Celebration,” an 18-month event to commemorate its 50th anniversary with new attractions, nighttime spectaculars, and more. Across its theme parks and resorts, there are countless ways to mark this milestone—and thanks to Disney Editions, you can also immerse yourself in its rich history from home. The new coffee table book A Portrait of Walt Disney World: 50 Years of The Most Magical Place on Earth, authored by Kevin M. Kern, Tim O’Day, and Steven Vagnini, paints a robust and magical portrait of Walt Disney World Resort through vibrant voices along with rare Disney theme park concept art, ephemera, and photographs.
CELEBRITIES
WDW News Today

PHOTOS, VIDEO: See the Dapper Dans Perform ‘The Magic is Calling’ at the Magic Kingdom for Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary

The eighteen-month party for Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary has begun, and the celebration has extended into every corner of the Magic Kingdom, including the setlist for the Dapper Dans. The barbershop quartet now performs “The Magic is Calling,” the anthem for The World’s Most Magical Celebration. The song can...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walt Disney World#Bish
Billboard

See Jennifer Hudson Celebrate 40th Birthday With Her Own Madame Tussauds Wax Figure

Jennifer Hudson celebrated her 40th birthday on Sunday with a very special (identical) guest: her new wax figure in Madame Tussauds in New York. Madame Tussauds unveiled the new figure during Hudson's party at New York's SUMMIT One Vanderbilt with her close friends, family and, well, her wax self. The figure, which was created by a team of artists in London over the museum's standard six-month period, is now exclusively on display in the popular wax museum in Times Square. Hudson's statue is wearing the Galvan Vera velvet gown that the superstar wore at the 2019 AFI Lifetime Achievement Award in honor of Denzel Washington when she performed "A Change Is Gonna Come," as well as Christian Louboutin heels Hudson herself donated.
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

Who is Joie Chavis? Age and net worth of Bow Wow's baby mama

P Diddy’s latest leading lady is reportedly Joie Chavis, who has previously been in relationships with two other rappers. Here’s everything we know about her, including her age and career. P Diddy spotted with Joie Chavis. In early September, fans were shocked to see rapper P Diddy with Joie Chavis...
BEAUTY & FASHION
districtchronicles.com

At 70, Kathleen Bradley AKA Mrs Parker in ‘Friday’ Defies Age

Almost every 90z kid loved Ice Cube’s classic comedy “Friday,” which had some very memorable characters. One of them was Mrs. Parker, who lived right across the street. Mrs. Parker, played by Kathleen Bradley, was the tall and pretty Black woman who was always skimpily dressed and criticized by every woman. At the time, she was in her early 40s.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Nicki Minaj ‘Came Hard’ For Candiace Dillard At ‘RHOP’ Reunion: ‘It Was An Epic Moment

Nicki Minaj made it known she wanted to show up to the ‘RHOP’ reunion and her dreams came true as she surprised the ladies and went in on housewife Candiace Dillard!. Nicki Minaj, 38, took to social media in July to tell her followers that she was hosting The Real Housewives of Potomac‘s season 6 reunion — a job usually reserved for the king of Bravo, Andy Cohen, 53. But her wishes came true this week when she showed up to set and she went in on one housewife in particular. “She came hard for Candiace [Dillard] and read her,” a source close to production told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “It was an epic moment.”
CELEBRITIES
romper.com

Blue Ivy Carter Made History At The VMAs

Blue Ivy Carter has once again made history, this time at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. On Sunday, the 9-year-old daughter of Beyoncé and JAY-Z won the best cinematography award for her part in her mom’s hit song “Brown Skin Girl,” making her the youngest winner in VMAs history.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Watch Beyoncé Deliver a Stunning Cover of 'Moon River' to Jay-Z in Tiffany & Co. Film

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's love shines brighter than the Tiffany Diamond in their "About Love" Tiffany & Co. campaign film, which premiered on Monday (Sept. 13). Directed by Emmanuel Adjei, the campaign film starts with Hov typing on a typewriter late at night as he awaits for his love to arrive, who's flying in, the yellow Tiffany Diamond illuminating her golden brown eyes. She remains the apple of Jay's eye throughout the minute-and-a-half clip, as he captures her swoon-worthy rendition of the Oscar- and Grammy-winning 1961 classic "Moon River," which was made famous by Audrey Hepburn in the film Breakfast at Tiffany's, on a Super 8 camera.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Beyonce Slays In Black Mini Skirt With Jay Z & Mom in Cannes After 40th Birthday — Photo

While continuing her European vacation on Sept. 12, Beyonce looked carefree and relaxed as she wore a black mini skirt and white button down shirt. Beyonce was joined by her husband, JAY-Z, and mom, Tina Knowles, for a meal at La Guerite restaurant in Cannes on Sept. 12. The singer was photographed leaving the restaurant while wearing a tiny black mini skirt, which she paired with a white button down shirt and heels. Meanwhile, Tina looked stunning in a lacy white dress, while Jay kept it a bit more casual, wearing gym shorts, a white t-shirt and sunglasses.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Sami Sheen, 17, Rocks Red Lip In Selfie Amid Parents Charlie Sheen & Denise Richards’ Drama

Sami Sheen has shared a new mirror selfie rocking a grey hoodie and dark eyeliner, after a judge ruled that her dad no longer has to pay her mom Denise Richards child support. Sami Sheen has stunned in her latest IG post, which showed her rocking red lipstick and a casual grey hoodie. The 17-year-old took to Instagram on October 9, sharing a snap of herself in a white beanie, silver drop earrings and an oversized grey sweater with the hood up. She also rocked a dark red lip and dramatic black eyeliner, which matched her long black nails. Sami captioned the post simply with a knife emoji.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy