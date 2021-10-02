Watch: Halle Bailey Amazes With ‘Can You Feel The Love Tonight’ at ‘The Most Magical Story on Earth: 50 Years of Walt Disney World’
Halle Bailey took center stage at ‘The Most Magical Story on Earth: 50 Years of Walt Disney World’ special tonight. Having risen to prominence as part of sister duo Chloe x Halle, the 21-year-old’s solo shine is gaining increased intensity by way of her upcoming role as Ariel in ‘The Little Mermaid’ and her stunning performance this commemorative extravaganza.thatgrapejuice.net
