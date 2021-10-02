Joe Rogan Under Fire for Accusing Joe Biden of Faking Getting COVID Vaccine Booster Shot on TV
The former 'Fear Factor' host thinks it's very unlikely that the president would get his jab in front of live audience because of the risk that the vaccine may carry. AceShowbiz - Joe Rogan has once again come up with a wild thought related to COVID-19. After suggesting youngsters not to get their jabs, the comedian has accused President Joe Biden of faking getting his COVID vaccine booster shot for PR stunt.www.aceshowbiz.com
