CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Primark customers hail a £17 smock dress as a “must have.”

By John Edwards
washingtonnewsday.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrimark customers hail a £17 smock dress as a “must have.”. Primark customers are raving over the store’s latest release, which they’ve dubbed a “must have.”. Because Primark does not have an online store, buyers frequently monitor the retailer’s Instagram pages to see what new items may be available shortly.

washingtonnewsday.com

Comments / 0

Related
hiconsumption.com

Dress Like an OG Apple Employee with These Custom Hi- & Low-Top Sneakers

Lifestyle brand Thinking Different is devoted to vintage Apple brand culture, and they’ve brought their ‘80s-techie style sensibilities to the sneakerheads at Foxtrot Uniform in the form of a new collaborative capsule called the Thinking Different x Foxtrot Uniform Collection. The Thinking Different x Foxtrot Uniform Collection imagines what the...
APPAREL
Elle

10 Must-Have Coach Bags On Sale Now

Ready for a fall bag update, but unsure where to start? Coach has you covered: The label is holding a secret sale where its sharpest fall styles are 20 percent off with code SAVENOW at checkout. (And if you're doubling up on new bags, the discount increases to 25 percent off for orders of $400 or more.)
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Beyoncé Wears Custom Black Dress for ‘The Harder They Fall’ Movie Premiere

Beyoncé brought her standout style to the premiere of Netflix’s new film, “The Harder They Fall.”. The music icon attended the film premiere Wednesday night in London wearing a custom look by Kosovo-based fashion designer Valdrin Sahiti. The formfitting black dress was designed with silk and velvet and featured a plunging neckline and asymmetric sculptural bustier.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Superdrug#Instagram Primark#Denim
twincitieslive.com

Fall Fashion Must Haves

The temps will soon be dropping and that means “Fall Fashion Season” can begin! Mall of America’s Trend Expert Sara Rogers shows off the must have’s for this year. Add a western touch to your wardrobe with cowboy boots! Macayla’s Look:. Shirt Jacket, Cotton On $69.99. Lace trimmed tee, Cotton...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Takes Paris in a Rhinestone Jean Dress & the Wildest Heels You’ll See Today

It’s official: Lori Harvey is taking over Paris Fashion Week. The model arrived at the Miu Miu spring ’22 show this afternoon in the French fashion capital, attending the presentation in glittering pieces from the label. For attire, Harvey donned a midi-length denim dress that came coated in an endless lineup of light-catching rhinestones. The embellished elements of the media personality’s look continued with her choice of footwear. Never one for a simple set of heels, Harvey went above and beyond in new Miu Miu pumps that featured mirrored gems and a metallic trim; the shoes also included a cross-foot strap and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
SPY

11 Best Casual Shirts for Men You’ll Want to Wear All Fall

The transition of seasons, the drop in temperature, and the faint sounds of jingle bells in the distance are all indicators that now is probably a great time as ever to give your current shirt collection a refresh. Don’t worry; we are not talking about all your shirts, just ones you have been living in, on rotation for the last two years. Casual shirts, or basics, as they’re often called, are essential for every man, no matter what your age or where you work, because just like the name alludes, you can literally wear and layer it with everything. However, there...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Instagram
Vanity Fair

Lena Dunham Got Married in Three Custom Dresses and “Claudia Schiffer–On–the–Versace–Runway” Hair

Lena Dunham shared all the special details about her wedding to musician Luis Felber with Vogue, from their engagement pinkie rings to all of the custom outfit changes. After being engaged for just one month, the couple decided to go ahead and tie the knot. “We just wanted to get on with it, to live the rest of our lives together, in love,” Felber explained. But that also meant navigating COVID travel restrictions and having to make frequent adjustments to the guest list after a handful of invitees contracted the virus. All 60 guests gathered at the Union Club, a members-only club in Soho, London, were required to take two lateral flow tests as well as present proof of vaccination. Dunham explains, “I’m immune compromised, so I take COVID restrictions really seriously.” The pair got married under a chuppah covered in over-dyed, technicolor flowers where they exchanged vows they wrote themselves. “Lu did some really amazing Spanish-accented Hebrew that had the whole place in stitches,” Dunham said.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

Must-Have Toy Boxes to Hide the Clutter

So many toys, so little space to store them all. That is, until you enlist a roomy and stylish toy box that’ll encourage your little one to clean up when they’re done without your help. By keeping a toy box on the ground, it will give your kid the independence to reach for their toys without your assistance, and they can save you the job of putting away toys too. There are a variety of toy box styles you can choose from — whether you want a custom one with their name, something made of wood, or something made of fabric....
SHOPPING
Sourcing Journal

Europe Report: Spring/Summer 2022 Denim Trends

With more in-person shows taking place and more attendees crossing international borders, London, Milan and Paris fashion weeks were the closest to pre-pandemic normalcy as they have been since 2019. The abundance of denim on the runway added to the familiarity. From using denim as a grounding piece for more courageous designs, to shredded, embellished and deconstructed statement pieces, the universal fabric was a part of the most talked-about Spring/Summer 2022 collections. The buzziest collaboration of the season, Fendace, produced some of the most logo-laden denim looks. The Versace and Fendi mashup, which saw Donatella Versace swap roles with Kim Jones, Fendi’s...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

Beauty advent calendars 2021: Our guide to this year’s Christmas treats from Cult Beauty, Glossybox and more

With just three months to go until Christmas, we’re making sure that we’re more organised than ever for 2021.One of the best parts of the festive season is the advent calendars and, while we’ll always have a soft spot for the chocolate versions, it’s the beauty ones that have us hooked.Every year, many of the biggest beauty brands and retailers kick off Christmas with a luxurious advent calendar filled with mini, travel-size and full-size products and indulgent treats across skincare, make-up, fragrance and hair.The likes of Liberty, Charlotte Tilbury, Lush, Asos and Next all have their own, and in recent...
SKIN CARE
The Independent

Black Friday clothing and fashion deals 2021: When does the sale start and what discounts can we expect?

Despite it still being summer, the countdown to Black Friday is officially underway and there’s no better time to save across tech, fashion, toys, home appliances, beauty and more. The biggest shopping event of the year sees all our favourite retailers slashing prices, from Amazon, Argos and Very to Currys PC World and John Lewis & Partners.What began as a one-day in-store event in the US to mark the beginning of the Christmas shopping season has now travelled across the Atlantic, becoming a weekend-long bonanza that concludes on Cyber Monday. Amazon was the first to bring Black Friday to the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Pippa Middleton's stunning dress she wore to brother James' wedding is unreal

The wedding of the Duchess of Cambridge's younger brother James was a beautiful affair. The youngest Middleton offspring married Alizée Thevenet on Saturday 11 September, after postponing their wedding day twice due to the pandemic. The beautiful ceremony took place in Bormes-les-Mimosas, famous for being one of the most beautiful...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Paris Jackson Stuns In Blue Dress With Plunging Neckline At Paris Fashion Week — See Pic

The King Of Pop’s daughter looked gorgeous as she arrived in a shining, blue outfit for a fashion show in Paris, France. Paris is in Paris! Paris Jackson, that is. The 23-year-old model and musician looked beautiful, as she arrived at the Vivienne Westwood fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Saturday October 2. Paris was fabulous in the plunging, dark blue gown, which had her many tattoos on her arms and chest on full-display. She also wore a matching pair of bright blue heels, as a man escorted her to the event. She accessorized with a pair of diamond earrings and a peal necklace with a pendant on it.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy