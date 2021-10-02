Bethesda unveils The Elder Scrolls Online's Deadlands DLC

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, Bethesda has bought a PlayStation 5 for Deathloop's Jason Kelley after the voice actor told fans he didn't have a copy of the game or a console to experience it on. Just as Deathloop was about to launch, a short promo clip on the game's official Twitter account featured Jason Kelley, the voice actor for protagonist Colt, saying: "I cannot wait for you guys to get your hands on this video game. If anyone can get me a copy and a PlayStation 5, I would appreciate it." This made it clear that Kelley didn't own a copy of Deathloop or a PlayStation 5 to play it on, but Bethesda came to the rescue. Outfits in Horizon Forbidden West will have skills attached to them, Guerrilla Games has revealed. In a post on the PlayStation Blog discussing how Horizon Zero Dawn's lead protagonist Aloy will shape up in the franchise's upcoming sequel, Guerrilla Games Community Lead Bo de Vries spoke about the range of outfits that will be available to Aloy throughout Horizon Forbidden West and how the studio is building up versatility within this aspect of the game. While Naughty Dog may not have revealed any new details on the upcoming The Last of Us multiplayer project, it took the time on The Last of Us Day 2021 to ensure fans that it is actively working on it and that it will "reveal more when it's ready!" Naughty Dog's Rochelle Snyder shared the news in a community update after thanking the fans and the team who have all collectively made The Last of Us into the success it has become. Jokingly, Naughty Dog then included this question as a fan would write; Yeah, that's lovely and great Naughty Dog, but what are you doing with The Last of Us right now?" "In short, we're working on it," Naughty Dog answered. Stella has all that in your Daily Fix!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO