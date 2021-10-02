CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethesda unveils The Elder Scrolls Online's Deadlands DLC

Cover picture for the articleThe Elder Scrolls Online's Gates of Oblivion adventure concludes 1st November with the release of the Deadlands DLC, Bethesda has announced. The final DLC in the year-long campaign hits the PC, Mac and Stadia version of The Elder Scrolls Online: Deadlands on 1st November, then PlayStation and Xbox on 16th November.

