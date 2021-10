‘Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever.’ These golden words by Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, whom we lovingly call Bapu, teach us the ideal way of life. Known to have inspired many of us by his power to change the world, Mahatma Gandhi has always believed in simple living and high thinking. On Gandhi Jayanti, &TV actors Tanya Abrol (Sub Inspector Surbhi Kaur) and Piyush Sahdev (Police Inspector Rathore) of Mauka-E-Vardaat – Operation Vijay, Sapna Sikarwar (Bimlesh) of Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, Akansha Sharma (Sakina Mirza) of Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai, Sai Ballal (Kundan Agarwal) of Ghar Ek Mandir-Kripa Agrasen Maharaja Ki and Shubhangi Atre (Angoori Bhabi) of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai remember the Father of our nation and his teachings.

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO