Shoreline Schools Report High Staff Vaccination Rates

While healthcare workers in some parts of New York are pushing back against the state’s Covid-19 vaccine mandate, that does not appear to be the case locally. Finger Lakes Health, UR Medicine Thompson Health, and Rochester Regional Health — Newark-Wayne Community Hospital and Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic are part of the latter organization — are reporting vaccination rates of at least 95%. That includes workers who have at least one dose or were granted a religious or medical exemption.

NEWARK, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO