Hundreds of extra police officers will be deployed to the streets of London over the next six months as the under-fire Metropolitan Police tries to make women and girls feel safer. An additional 650 officers will be placed across the capital in the wake of Sarah Everard’s murder by serving police officer Wayne Couzens, who was jailed for life last week. Met Police chief Dame Cressida Dick is under extreme pressure to reform the force after new details emerged about how Couzens kidnapped, raped and killed Ms Everard. At his sentencing, it emerged the married father of two used...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 6 DAYS AGO