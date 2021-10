Manchester United will try to right the ship, but it won't have any easy time Saturday when it hosts Everton in an English Premier League match at Old Trafford. Man United (4-1-1) suffered its first league loss last weekend, 1-0 to Aston Villa, and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is facing even more criticism. The talented squad has lost three of its last five in all competitions but was lucky to secure a 2-1 Champions League victory against Villareal on Wednesday. Cristiano Ronaldo had the winner in that match, and he and Bruno Fernandes can light up the scoreboard. Manchester United faces an Everton (4-1-1) team that is expected to be missing top attacking threats Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison.

