The Eagles’ rookie head coach was overmatched in a 41-21 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Sign up to get the best of Philly, every day. After Week Two, Nick Sirianni went the self-affirmation route following a bit of a coaching implosion against the San Francisco 49ers, sparking a callback to Al Franken’s old Saturday Night Live character Stuart Smalley. So let’s stick with the SNL theme to explain what happened to Sirianni and his young, inexperienced coaching staff during a 41-21 drubbing at the hands of NFC East rival Dallas in North Texas.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO