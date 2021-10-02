CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Finland WRC: Evans storms into the lead as Rovanpera crashes

By Tom Howard
Motorsport.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTitle contender Evans produced one of the finest loop of stages of his WRC career, winning all four gravel tests to leapfrog the Hyundais of Ott Tanak and overnight leader Craig Breen. As a result, Evans ended the morning with a 5.6s lead over Breen while Tanak is 9.7s adrift.

www.motorsport.com

AFP

Breen leads as night falls in Finland while Ogier struggles

Craig Breen led Rally Finland on Friday at the end of the first day's racing with Sebastien Ogier, who could clinch an eighth world title this weekend, down in seventh. After winning two earlier stages, Breen was second to Elfyn Evans in the final stage of the day, raced as night fell. "I always questioned what Finland would be like in the dark and now we've felt it and witnessed it," said the Irishman. "It's absolutely incredible. My lights weren't 100 per cent to be honest, I have a bit of work to do on them, but it's just incredible."
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

WRC Finland: Tanak leads as Hyundai surprises Toyota on morning loop

Tanak claimed a stage win on the final high-speed gravel test of the morning to open up a 1.7s lead over Hyundai team-mate Craig Breen, who won the second stage of the day. Toyota had been billed as the rally favourites leaving Tanak to admit he would need to "throw everything in" to challenge the Japanese marque.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Hyundai duo spoil Rovanpera’s birthday on WRC Rally Finland day one

If local hero Kalle Rovanpera had been expecting to celebrate his 21st birthday with a day one lead on WRC Rally Finland, Craig Breen and Ott Tanak provided a high-speed reality check after a dominant 1-2 performance for Hyundai. The buildup to the fastest rally on the FIA World Rally...
MOTORSPORTS
#Wrc#Rally Finland#Race#Welshman
Motorsport.com

Finland WRC: Evans fends off charging Tanak; Neuville retires

After jumping from third to the lead courtesy of four stage wins in the morning, Evans came under severe pressure from Tanak, who won three consecutive stages as the afternoon loop began. Title contender Evans responded winning the day’s penultimate test before sharing the spoils with Tanak on the final...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

WRC Finland: Evans boosts WRC title hopes with famous victory

The Toyota driver held his nerve across the final two stages despite coming under severe pressure from Hyundai’s Tanak to become only the second British driver to conquer Rally Finland following Kris Meeke’s win in 2016. Evans’ run to victory was ignited by winning Friday’s night stage to end the...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

WRC Finland; The Good, The Bad and an untouchable Welshman

After delivering the best performance of his WRC career to date, Elfyn Evans thoroughly deserves the Top Performer award. The Toyota driver was simply supreme as he fended off Hyundai’s Ott Tanak and Craig Breen to win Rally Finland, becoming only the second British driver after Kris Meeke (2016) to conquer Finland’s unforgiving rollercoaster gravel roads.
MOTORSPORTS
