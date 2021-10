AZ Factory closed out the whole Spring-Summer 2022 season for Paris Fashion Week, with fans packed into the Carreau du Temple to honor renowned designer Alber Elbaz, who shockingly died at the age of 59 from COVID-19 in April of this year. It was only in January that Albaz launched his brand, AZ Factory. Some of the pieces in Monday night’s presentation were his final creations, but they were accompanied by looks from a plethora of other high-fashion brands. Themed “Love Brings Love,” the show was a collaboration of over 40 couture houses, unified to honor the life and sartorial legacy...

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 5 DAYS AGO