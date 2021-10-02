CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunbury, PA

Clinic celebrates 20 years of service

Deni Long, administrative manager at A Community Clinic, works Friday as the clinic celebrates 20 years of service to the Valley.

SUNBURY — Dr. John Pagana continues to see his vision come to light as A Community Clinic continues to grow.

A Community Clinic is celebrating 20 years of service after opening the doors to the clinic in downtown Sunbury in July 2001. Pagana opened the clinic because he said he decided he wanted to help people without health insurance.

“These past 20 years have been a lot of fun,” Pagana said. “People don’t realize that when you help someone it makes all the difference and is such a great feeling.”

A Community Clinic, according to Pagana, is not just in operation because of him, but because of the kindness of others, he said.

“We were able to expand thanks to the Degenstein Foundation and they gave us the opportunity to make this dream come true,” he said.

A Community Clinic opened on the second floor at 335 Market St. and because of the growth of patients and much needed room to work, the clinic was able to secure the building at 344 Market St., and able to expand its medical services, Pagana said.

“The clinic has also been honored to partner with Caring For Kids, a Sunbury community program, that provides food to those children who have food insecurity,” Pagana said.

The volunteer professional medical staff currently serving at the clinic are Pagana, Dr. Andrew Matragrano, Dr. Ronald Eister, Dr. Ronald Zug, and Dr. Jessica Pagana-DeFazio. “These caring providers provide compassionate care to those members of our communities that do not have health insurance,” Pagana said.

“When this all started I knew I had to give back to my community,” Pagana said. “I was doing well in this community and it was time for me to help others that couldn’t afford insurance.”

Pagana said the clinic sees nearly 20 people a week, but that they are capable of seeing 40.

“The sad part is that we still think people don’t know we are here,” Pagana said. “We want people to come and see us.”

Pagana said people that do come, respect the clinic.

“I do not remember one person taking advantage of us,” he said. “People that we see that end up getting insurance let us know.”

Pagana said he wanted to thank the Degenstein Foundation, Community Giving Foundation of Sunbury, Geisinger Medical Center, Evangelical Community Hospital, Rosenblum Foundation, Seiple Foundation, Northumberland National Bank, Zion Lutheran Church Sunbury and many members of the community that provides donations to A Community Clinic. “The clinic is truly grateful for this support,” he said.

Deni Long, who is the administrative manager of the clinic said she has been there since day one. “I have met so many good people who just needed help,” she said. “This is truly a dream job and I couldn’t be happier here. We are all here to help and we want to see as many people as possible that are in need.”

A Community Clinic staff, board, and volunteers invite anyone who does not have health insurance to visit the clinic or call 570-988-1270 for more information.

