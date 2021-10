The “miracle house” that managed to survive a volcanic eruption on the island of La Palma has finally been consumed by lava. The property escaped the molten rock flowing from the Cumbre Vieja volcano last Thursday and videos were posted on social media showing the little home standing unscathed on a patch of land, surrounded by scorched earth. Now the owners of the house, a retired Danish couple called Inge Bergedorf and Ranier Cocq, have told Spanish media that it has been destroyed by the volcano. “Everything is destroyed. We have lost everything on our beloved island,” Mr Cocq told...

