CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Get the jab or get another job, Javid tells care home staff

Shropshire Star
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Health Secretary said those who are not prepared to have the Covid vaccine should not be working with vulnerable people. Care home workers who are not prepared to get the Covid vaccine should “get out and get another job”, Health Secretary Sajid Javid has said. Mr Javid brushed off...

www.shropshirestar.com

Comments / 1

Related
KRDO News Channel 13

‘Get the vaccine or lose your job’ – Some Colorado health care workers refusing COVID vaccination

PROWERS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Health care workers choosing to go unvaccinated currently face an uncertain future. The Colorado Board of Health's Vaccine mandate requires health care workers to receive their first dose of the vaccine by Thursday. Yet multiple health care workers tell 13 Investigates they still won't get the vaccine. According to a The post ‘Get the vaccine or lose your job’ – Some Colorado health care workers refusing COVID vaccination appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
Boston Globe

UK’s health secretary tells unvaccinated care workers to find another job

U.K. Health Secretary Sajid Javid told care home workers they needed to get vaccinated against Covid-19 or find another job. The government has given the workers until Nov. 11 to get the vaccine or risk losing their jobs. In an interview with the BBC’s Radio 4 on Saturday, Javid said he wasn’t prepared to “pause” the requirement, adding that if you work in a care home and “cannot be bothered to go and get vaccinated, then get out and go and get another job.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jab#Covid#Nhs#Bbc Radio 4
Shropshire Star

Fuel crisis stopped health workers getting to dying patients

The fuel crisis left some health staff unable to get to patients, including those needing palliative care, a trust boss has said. Over late September and early October petrol stations across the UK saw long queues as drivers attempted to fill up following reports of shortages. Shropshire Community Health Trust...
INDUSTRY
Shropshire Star

Parents urged to get children Covid-19 jabs amid vaccine rollout concerns

Around one in 15 secondary school age children in England are estimated to have had coronavirus, latest ONS figures show. Ministers have urged parents to get their children vaccinated against Covid-19 amid concerns about the vaccination programme in secondary schools. The plea comes after the latest Office for National Statistics...
KIDS
AFP

UK govt fumbled start of Covid crisis: MPs' probe

British government delays locking down society when Covid-19 hit last year were "one of the most important public health failures" in the country's history, a parliamentary report said Tuesday. In a damning assessment, a cross-party group of British MPs found government pandemic planning was too focused on flu and had failed to learn the lessons from the prior Sars, Mers and Ebola outbreaks. The study, published by two parliamentary watchdog committees after months of hearings, comes ahead of an independent public inquiry into the government's coronavirus handling due to begin next year. Britain has been hit hard by the crisis, with nearly 138,000 Covid-19 deaths since March last year, raising questions about why it has fared worse than other nations.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
news4sanantonio.com

Home care workers face deadline to get vaccinated in NY

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Home health aides who refuse to get a COVID-19 vaccination are barred from working with patients in New York as of Friday under a new state mandate that one industry group warned could lead to thousands of caregivers losing their jobs. The mandate, put in place...
ALBANY, NY
Shropshire Star

'Don't go too early for your booster jab" say Shropshire medics

A doctors' surgery in south Shropshire has apologised to patients after having to cancel booster covid jabs for 50 patients who had booked in too early for their top up vaccine. Portcullis Surgery, in Ludlow, has apologised on Facebook for the inconvenience caused after patients were sent texts for their...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shropshire Star

Senior Tories warn ‘regressive’ tax rise fails to solve social care problems

The warnings came as the House of Lords approved the Health and Social Care Levy Bill. Boris Johnson’s “regressive” £12 billion tax rise will not fix social care and further punishes businesses, senior Tories have warned. Chancellor Rishi Sunak was also urged to use this month’s Budget to deliver a...
HEALTH
AFP

New Zealand health workers, teachers told 'no jab, no job'

New Zealand announced Monday a sweeping "no jab, no job" policy for most healthcare workers and teachers to prevent the spread of Covid-19. "We can't leave anything to chance so that's why we are making it mandatory," said Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins, who is also the education minister. Doctors, nurses and other frontline health workers must be double-jabbed by December 1 while everyone working in the education sector who has contact with students must have their two doses by January 1. The Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners backed mandatory vaccinations with president Samantha Murton describing it as a "bold, but necessary call" to make.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Sick workers urged to avoid ‘grin and bear it’ attitude and stay away

Workers are being urged not to grin and bear illness this winter but instead stay away from the office if they are feeling unwell.As the UK prepares to face the flu virus spreading alongside Covid-19 in the coming months, people are being encouraged not to take the somewhat traditional approach of just getting on with it, but rather to avoid the workplace if they are sick.UK Health Security Agency chief executive Dr Jenny Harries said she hopes the public will now realise when they have symptoms that might be infectious and can be supported in staying away from work in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shropshire Star

First Minister declines to say if all DUP MLAs have received Covid-19 jab

Paul Givan said he has personally had both doses and said he objects to people being asked if they have been jabbed. Northern Ireland’s First Minister has declined to say if all of his DUP party’s MLAs have received the Covid-19 vaccine. Paul Givan was challenged by SDLP MLA Pat...
WORLD
TheConversationAU

Lonely after lockdown? How COVID may leave us with fewer friends if we are not careful

Many of us have been struggling with isolation and loneliness during COVID lockdowns, despite the increase in online interactions. Amid concerns over lost friendships and social skills, people may be wondering if their social lives will “go back to normal” as restrictions begin to lift around the country. Our new study looks at what happened to Australians’ social lives during lockdown. The findings suggest COVID may have had a long-term impact on our friendships, and not necessarily for the better. Our study During 2020-21, we surveyed more than 2,000 Australians about their experiences during and after lockdown. Each person was...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy