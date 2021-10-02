Get the jab or get another job, Javid tells care home staff
Shropshire Star
9 days ago
The Health Secretary said those who are not prepared to have the Covid vaccine should not be working with vulnerable people. Care home workers who are not prepared to get the Covid vaccine should “get out and get another job”, Health Secretary Sajid Javid has said. Mr Javid brushed off...
PROWERS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Health care workers choosing to go unvaccinated currently face an uncertain future. The Colorado Board of Health's Vaccine mandate requires health care workers to receive their first dose of the vaccine by Thursday. Yet multiple health care workers tell 13 Investigates they still won't get the vaccine. According to a
The post ‘Get the vaccine or lose your job’ – Some Colorado health care workers refusing COVID vaccination appeared first on KRDO.
Care home workers not willing to get the Covid vaccine should “get out and get another job”, Sajid Javid has said, attacking those refusing the jab. “If you’re not going to get vaccinated then why are you working in care?” the health secretary questioned during an interview on BBC Radio 4.
U.K. Health Secretary Sajid Javid told care home workers they needed to get vaccinated against Covid-19 or find another job. The government has given the workers until Nov. 11 to get the vaccine or risk losing their jobs. In an interview with the BBC’s Radio 4 on Saturday, Javid said he wasn’t prepared to “pause” the requirement, adding that if you work in a care home and “cannot be bothered to go and get vaccinated, then get out and go and get another job.”
The Health Secretary said citizens had to take some responsibility for their own health. Health and social care “begins at home,” the Health Secretary has said as he committed 2022 to be “a year of renewal and reform”. Sajid Javid reiterated that when he began his role in June he...
Sajid Javid has said health and social care “begins at home” and people should rely on their families in the first instance rather than on the state. The health secretary’s comments came during his speech at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester on Tuesday. Mr Javid said: “The state was...
The fuel crisis left some health staff unable to get to patients, including those needing palliative care, a trust boss has said. Over late September and early October petrol stations across the UK saw long queues as drivers attempted to fill up following reports of shortages. Shropshire Community Health Trust...
Around one in 15 secondary school age children in England are estimated to have had coronavirus, latest ONS figures show. Ministers have urged parents to get their children vaccinated against Covid-19 amid concerns about the vaccination programme in secondary schools. The plea comes after the latest Office for National Statistics...
British government delays locking down society when Covid-19 hit last year were "one of the most important public health failures" in the country's history, a parliamentary report said Tuesday.
In a damning assessment, a cross-party group of British MPs found government pandemic planning was too focused on flu and had failed to learn the lessons from the prior Sars, Mers and Ebola outbreaks.
The study, published by two parliamentary watchdog committees after months of hearings, comes ahead of an independent public inquiry into the government's coronavirus handling due to begin next year.
Britain has been hit hard by the crisis, with nearly 138,000 Covid-19 deaths since March last year, raising questions about why it has fared worse than other nations.
A double-vaccinated mother-of-three has died in hospital, aged just 28, after catching coronavirus. Ruth McCamon, from Kilmarnock, had been battling Covid-19 in Crosshouse Hospital and was put on a ventilator - despite already having both jabs. She was later rushed into surgery after doctors discovered a hole in her colon...
Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Even as some unvaccinated workers push back against vaccine requirements, mandates from employers and state and federal governments seem to be having a big impact on convincing vaccine holdouts to get the shot, according to a new report.
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Home health aides who refuse to get a COVID-19 vaccination are barred from working with patients in New York as of Friday under a new state mandate that one industry group warned could lead to thousands of caregivers losing their jobs. The mandate, put in place...
A doctors' surgery in south Shropshire has apologised to patients after having to cancel booster covid jabs for 50 patients who had booked in too early for their top up vaccine. Portcullis Surgery, in Ludlow, has apologised on Facebook for the inconvenience caused after patients were sent texts for their...
The warnings came as the House of Lords approved the Health and Social Care Levy Bill. Boris Johnson’s “regressive” £12 billion tax rise will not fix social care and further punishes businesses, senior Tories have warned. Chancellor Rishi Sunak was also urged to use this month’s Budget to deliver a...
New Zealand announced Monday a sweeping "no jab, no job" policy for most healthcare workers and teachers to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
"We can't leave anything to chance so that's why we are making it mandatory," said Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins, who is also the education minister.
Doctors, nurses and other frontline health workers must be double-jabbed by December 1 while everyone working in the education sector who has contact with students must have their two doses by January 1.
The Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners backed mandatory vaccinations with president Samantha Murton describing it as a "bold, but necessary call" to make.
Workers are being urged not to grin and bear illness this winter but instead stay away from the office if they are feeling unwell.As the UK prepares to face the flu virus spreading alongside Covid-19 in the coming months, people are being encouraged not to take the somewhat traditional approach of just getting on with it, but rather to avoid the workplace if they are sick.UK Health Security Agency chief executive Dr Jenny Harries said she hopes the public will now realise when they have symptoms that might be infectious and can be supported in staying away from work in...
Part of the problem is the pay. Nursing homes have been historically underfunded by Medicare and Medicaid for decades. And as the pandemic drags on though, many nurses and staff are experiencing burnout.
Paul Givan said he has personally had both doses and said he objects to people being asked if they have been jabbed. Northern Ireland’s First Minister has declined to say if all of his DUP party’s MLAs have received the Covid-19 vaccine. Paul Givan was challenged by SDLP MLA Pat...
Many of us have been struggling with isolation and loneliness during COVID lockdowns, despite the increase in online interactions.
Amid concerns over lost friendships and social skills, people may be wondering if their social lives will “go back to normal” as restrictions begin to lift around the country.
Our new study looks at what happened to Australians’ social lives during lockdown. The findings suggest COVID may have had a long-term impact on our friendships, and not necessarily for the better.
Our study
During 2020-21, we surveyed more than 2,000 Australians about their experiences during and after lockdown. Each person was...
The relationship that has developed between artist Maria Grette, originally from Sweden, and "Johnny," a former Nigerian scammer, has a very bizarre beginning. But, in the end, it's a heartwarming lesson about human potential.
Comments / 1