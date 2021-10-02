S&P revises Oman outlook to positive on higher oil prices, reforms

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has been very bullish during the course of the week, as we have reached towards the $80 level. That being said, the market is respecting the $80 level, at least so far. Ultimately, I think this is a market that will find a reason to get above here, and when it does it becomes more of a “buy-and-hold” situation yet again. After that, the market probably looks at the $85 level for no other reason than the psychology of it. On pullbacks, I would anticipate that the $75 level offers a bit of support, as it was the previous high and a certain amount of “market memory” should come into the picture.

