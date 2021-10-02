CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Sandy Hook: Alex Jones loses case over 'hoax' remarks

By Long Reads
BBC
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS radio host and prominent conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has lost another legal case after falsely calling a mass school shooting a "hoax". Twenty children and six adults were shot dead at Sandy Hook elementary school in Connecticut in 2012. But Mr Jones claimed the event had been made up...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Connecticut State
TheDailyBeast

Alex Jones Found Liable in Two Sandy Hook Conspiracy Theory Lawsuits

Alex Jones refused to provide info, so he lost two wars. A Texas judge ruled Monday that the Infowars founder would be liable in two lawsuits filed against him by the parents of two children killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School. Jones repeatedly failed to hand over documents for discovery, and in a ruling unsealed Thursday, a judge said he had lost the suits by default. The conspiracy theorist and his outlet will be forced to pay whatever damages an upcoming jury panel determines his claims that the mass shooting was a “false flag” pulled off by “crisis actors” are worth. Jones had multiple years to comply with the discovery orders, and the judge lambasted him for his delinquency and laziness, writing “An escalating series of judicial admonishments, monetary penalties, and non-dispositive sanctions have all been ineffective at deterring the abuse.” Parents of two 6-year-olds killed at Sandy Hook filed the suits in 2018; in all, nine families have sued Jones.
LAW
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Jones
i95 ROCK

Conspiracy Theorist Alex Jones Loses Latest Sandy Hook Defamation Appeal

According to an article in the New York Times, Alex Jones, the founder of "Infowars" and a conspiracy theorist, has lost two defamation lawsuits filed in Texas. In case you've forgotten, Jones was the individual who spread false claims that the Sandy Hook massacre was a fraud. Moreover, he spread vicious rumors without an ounce of proof that the victim's relatives were actors in a hoax perpetrated by the government.
LAW
BBC

Berrow death: Pensioner faces trial for killing husband

A 66-year-old who stabbed her husband told a 999 operator "I thought I'd get his heart but he hasn't got one", a court has heard. Penelope Jackson attacked her husband David in the kitchen of their home in Berrow, Somerset, in February. She had been married to the 78-year-old, who...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Mr Jones
Times Daily

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights...
LAW
KTRE

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook ‘hoax’ conspiracy

(AP) - A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits related to his claims that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin entered default judgments against Jones and other defendants this...
LAW
KLTV

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook ‘hoax’ conspiracy

(AP) - A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits related to his claims that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin entered default judgments against Jones and other defendants this...
LAW

Comments / 0

Community Policy