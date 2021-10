FORT WAYNE,Ind.(Fort Wayne’s NBC) — A cold front will move through the area tonight bringing a risk of showers and a few thunderstorms ahead of the front. Clouds will continue to thicken into the evening and it will remain mild. The best chance of rain will be around sunset until late evening. It will be cooler tomorrow but the overall week will turn out above normal temperature wise.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 5 HOURS AGO