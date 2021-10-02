First Assembly of God celebrates 100 years with banquet Oct. 16

Pampa First Assembly of God will celebrating their 100th year with a banquet from 4 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 16 at the Vista Ridge Event Venue located at 8399 Ranch Road 1474. “Former members are invited and tickets are $10 for the meal,” First Assembly pastor Ed Sattesahn said. “We need to know by Oct. 6 how many people will be coming out. We’re going to be recognizing people and have pictures of the church through the years.”