The last 18 months have been a strain on most of us. Trying to keep up with the ebbs and flows of the COVD pandemic has been a constant challenge, as has been keeping up with the necessary changes in protocol recommendations. This has been stressful for many of us, but our educators, health care professionals, and first responders have been diligently serving us and our families the whole time, in a critically shifting environment.

NORTHFIELD, MN ・ 6 DAYS AGO