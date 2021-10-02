CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

AAA Texas: Demand for Gasoline Rises; Statewide Average Holding Steady

By Submitted by AAA Texas
thepampanews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.82 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is the same as this day last week and is 96 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Odessa are paying the most on average at $2.98 per gallon while drivers in Victoria are paying the least at $2.73 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.19, which is the same price when compared to this day last week and $1.00 more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

