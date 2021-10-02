CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A few showers and storms possible today with mild fall temperatures

By Ryan Matoush
KSNT
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter some patchy fog clears up this morning our afternoon highs should reach the lower to middle 70s across the region. Areas south of I-70 could be a bit cooler today with some rain-cooled air keeping temperatures on the more mild side. Highs for our southern counties may only reach the upper 60s.

wdrb.com

Showers and Storms (A Few Strong) roll through tonight

High clouds already over the area have blanketed out some sunshine heading into the afternoon hours across our area. It's another warm and sticky one with winds rushing out of the South 10-15mph and gusting to 25mph. However, rain and storms, some of which could be strong on the way for late this afternoon and into this evening.
LOUISVILLE, KY
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Cooldown To Average Temperatures Coming Later This Week

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Monday is off to a chilly start, and it’s only going to get cooler as the week goes on. WCCO Meteorologist Riley O’Connor says a fall-like pattern will be in place throughout the week. Monday will be mostly cloudy with a high of 66 in the Twin Cities. Southeastern Minnesota could see some light showers. (credit: CBS) Temperatures will stay above average through midweek. Thursday will bring a drop down to average temperatures, and it should stay that way through the weekend. Wednesday could be a wet one, with a good chance of rain and plenty of wind, too.   More On WCCO.com: 3 Men Arrested After ‘Hellish’ Mass Shooting At St. Paul Bar Leaves 1 Dead, 14 Injured Mark Rosen Sounds Vikings Gjallarhorn In Honor Of Wife, Denise 'Insane, It's Been Super Busy': Vet Clinics Overwhelmed, Owners Waiting Weeks To Get Pets Checked Out ‘It Was Unbelievable’: Hunter Bags 600-Pound Bear In Western Wisconsin
MINNESOTA STATE
KFVS12

First Alert: Strong storms possible today

(KFVS) - The First Alert Weather team will be closely monitoring chances for strong to severe storms today. This morning, storms and rain will move into the western portions of our Missouri counties. Gusty winds will be very noticeable, especially in storms later today. Some gust could get as high...
KSNT

Showers and storms come to an end by lunch today

Rain showers with a few embedded thunderstorms are likely through this morning, but we’ll see them taper off toward lunchtime. Temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to middle 70s with our skies clearing up as the rain departs. After showers wrap up early Monday, the next system comes...
vandaliaradio.com

Severe Storms are possible today

Severe storms are possible for the area today. Showers and thunderstorms are likely for today with a high of 74. We’ll see winds gusting out of the south as high as 40 miles per hour during the day today. Then a chance of showers and storms tonight with a low of 53.
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KWQC

Strong storms possible today

Quad Cities, IA/IL --***FIRST ALERT DAY MONDAY FROM 7AM TO 8PM FOR STRONG THUNDERSTORMS IN TWO ROUNDS - MORNING AND AFTERNOON/EVENING***. A strong storm system will lift through the area today bringing rounds of showers and storms to the QCA, some of which may be strong. Thus, a First Alert Day is in effect area wide until 8PM. There will be lull around the midday hours which should allow for some pockets of sunshine boosting temps into the 70s. This will destabilize the atmosphere allowing for stronger storm potential this afternoon. The strongest storms could produce gusts up to 70mph, quarter sized hail and even an isolated tornado. Once this system lifts north of the area tonight skies will quickly clear and we will enjoy a dry day on Tuesday before another strong system impacts the area on Wednesday with heavy rain and possible strong storms.
WLUC

Showers widespread overnight and into Tuesday a.m. with a few strong storms possible

A low pressure system tracking northeast over Southern Wisconsin brings deep moisture and showery, even stormy weather (mainly in the central and eastern counties) Monday night and into Tuesday. In addition to lightning, storms may be severe in the form of locally heavy downpours, with slight risks of large hail, damaging wind gusts and a tornado. Shower and storm activity diminishes Tuesday evening as the low moves northeast of Upper Michigan.
cbslocal.com

CBS2 Weather Headlines: Cloudy, Mild, Stray Showers Possible Monday

Good morning! We’re waking up to mainly cloudy skies once again, along with some very spotty drizzle and light showers. Maria Ambrocio Remembered As A 'Beloved, Cherished' Nurse Who 'Devoted Her Life To Helping Others'. Temps are in the low 60s around town and 50s in the NW suburbs. You...
NBC Chicago

Severe Storms Eye Chicago Area Monday: What to Expect and When

Potentially severe weather could be headed toward the Chicago area Monday, bringing with it the threat of damaging winds, hail and isolated tornadoes. The highest threat for severe conditions will fall during the afternoon and evening hours. Strong storms could develop in the early afternoon hours, but the main event...
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com

Two Rounds of Thunderstorms Set to Arrive Today, Strong To Severe Storms Possible

When we think about the fall season, we normally associate it with cooler temperatures, trick or treating, and fall colors. But the one component of fall that sometimes gets underestimated is the potential for severe weather. In fact, fall is considered the Midwest’s “second” severe weather season, and we could see our first dose of that later today as a strong disturbance swings into Illinois.
News4Jax.com

Seasonal with a few isolated showers

Isolated showers continue to move onshore this evening mainly across our southern counties including St. Johns, Flagler and Putnam County. These are just brief periods of moderate rains. We’ll dry out and clear out overnight with morning lows dropping into the mid to low 60s inland and low 70s along...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL

