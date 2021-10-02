Preliminary test results: 84 new COVID cases; 57 hospitalized
On Saturday, the Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) reported a preliminary case count of 84 new cases of COVID-19 from 982 specimens analyzed on October 1. Additional results are pending analysis and submission from other clinics and will be reported on Monday, October 4. To date, there have been a total of 15,252 officially reported cases, 198 deaths, 3,682 cases in active isolation, and 11,372 not in active isolation. As of October 1, the CAR Score is 25.4.www.pncguam.com
