CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Preliminary test results: 84 new COVID cases; 57 hospitalized

By Gerry Partido
pncguam.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Saturday, the Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) reported a preliminary case count of 84 new cases of COVID-19 from 982 specimens analyzed on October 1. Additional results are pending analysis and submission from other clinics and will be reported on Monday, October 4. To date, there have been a total of 15,252 officially reported cases, 198 deaths, 3,682 cases in active isolation, and 11,372 not in active isolation. As of October 1, the CAR Score is 25.4.

www.pncguam.com

Comments / 0

Related
Livingston Parish News

COVID-19 hospitalizations drop below 1,000; state confirms 2,285 new cases, 28 deaths in Monday report

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped below 1,000 for the first time in more than two months, according to the latest report from the Louisiana Department of Health. As of Monday, the state was reporting 984 COVID-19 hospitalizations, a drop of 157 over the weekend and the fewest since July 21. Since reaching a record 3,022 on Aug. 17, hospitalizations have dropped by 2,038.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
pncguam.com

67 cases with COVID variants identified; 59 of them Delta variant

On Friday, DPHSS received sixty-seven (67) new results from virus samples collected on Guam between July 25 to August 10, which have undergone genome sequencing by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). DPHSS received the tenth set of results from the CDC. Eight (8) of the sixty-seven...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Mitchellrepublic.com

South Dakota COVID-19 recoveries outpace new cases, but hospitalizations rise

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — More people recovered of COVID-19 in South Dakota than there were new positive cases, although hospitalizations rose, the state Department of Health reported Wednesday, Sept. 29. Nearly 700 people recovered from COVID-19 and there were 551 new positive cases reported in South Dakota, health officials said....
PUBLIC HEALTH
North Coast Journal

Public Health Confirms 121 New COVID Cases, Four New Hospitalizations

Humboldt County Public Health reported this afternoon that it has confirmed 121 new COVID-19 cases since Friday with four new hospitalizations. The new cases — which come on the heels of 243 confirmed last week — come after laboratories processed 545 samples with a test-positivity rate of 22.2 percent. After recording a test-positivity rate of 10.1 percent in July — the highest for any month since the pandemic began — the rate in Humboldt County jumped to 15.9 percent in August and 15.2 percent in September, far outpacing state (3.1 percent) and national (8.1 percent) rates. Through the first four days of October, it has spiked to 20.5 percent.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#The Car Score
pncguam.com

3 COVID-linked deaths; including 16-year-old male; 169 new cases; 70 hospitalized

The Joint Information Center was notified of three additional COVID-related fatalities reported between September 26 – 28:. The 193rd COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Regional Medical City (GRMC) on September 26, 2021. The patient was a 16-year-old male, unvaccinated, with underlying health conditions who tested positive on September 26.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Herald

COVID-19 update: 1,881 hospitalized, 32 more deaths, 2,375 new cases

State health officials today reported hospitals in Illinois were treating 1,881 COVID-19 patients, 455 of whom are in intensive care. The current number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized is 7.7% fewer than just one week ago, and down 19.8% from the peak of this latest surge when 2,346 patients were being treated Sept. 9, according to Illinois Department of Public Health figures.
PUBLIC HEALTH
videtteonline.com

MCHD reports 51 new COVID-19 cases; 98% of total hospital beds in use

The McLean County Health Department is reporting 51 new COVID-19 cases. The total confirmed cases has reached 22,027. There are 360 individuals isolating at home, and 21,384 individuals have been released from isolation. Over 491,500 tests have resulted making the cumulative positivity rate 4.5%. The rolling seven-day positivity rate is...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Eureka Times-Standard

COVID: Humboldt County reports 40 new cases, 4 hospitalizations Wednesday

The following is a press release from the Humboldt County Joint Information Center:. Four hospitalizations have been reported in Humboldt County today, including a person in their 40s, one in their 60s and two over the age of 80. No deaths were reported. Forty new cases of COVID-19 were also reported, bringing the total number of residents who have tested positive for the virus to 8,501.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
MedicalXpress

New COVID-19 antigen testing method offers highly accurate results in under 3 minutes

New variants to the COVID-19 virus have challenged the capacity of existing testing methods to deliver fast and consistently accurate test results, as PCR tests must be sent to labs and can take days to be returned. Furthermore, rapid antigen alternatives struggle to match up to the gold standard. But to effectively slow the rate of infection, spaces like schools and hospitals need ways to accurately identify infected individuals within their first days of infection as they're walking in the door.
CELL PHONES
outerbanksvoice.com

Dare’s weekly COVID update shows drop in cases, uptick in positive test results

The number of COVID-19 cases reported by the Dare County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) dropped this past week to 157 from 177 a week earlier while another significant metric went slightly in the wrong direction. The percentage of positive COVID test results from Sept. 20-26 increased to 17.8% from 15.9% the previous week.
DARE COUNTY, NC
WDBJ7.com

COVID in Virginia: Hospitalizations, daily new-case number, positive test percentage all drop from Wednesday to Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 866,776 cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Thursday, September 30, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 3,132 from Wednesday’s 863,644, a slightly smaller increase than the 3,151 new cases reported from Tuesday to Wednesday.
VIRGINIA STATE
penncapital-star.com

Pa. Health Dept: More than 5,400 new COVID-19 cases; more than 2,700 hospitalized

The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed 5,429 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 1.42 million since the start of the pandemic. Hospitalizations due to the virus also continued to climb, with 2,778 people hospitalized on Tuesday, according to the Health Department’s COVID tracking website. Of those hospitalized with the virus, 666 are in intensive care units, and 356 were using a ventilator, state data indicated.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
usf.edu

Florida Reports 5,819 New COVID Cases While Hospitalizations Decrease Again

Wednesday's data shows 6,258 patients are in the hospital statewide, 165 less than the previous day. The numbers of cases and hospitalizations have gradually decreased in recent weeks. The number of COVID cases and hospitalizations in Florida continues to decrease since the summer surge sparked by the highly contagious delta...
FLORIDA STATE
WMUR.com

Active COVID-19 cases drop in New Hampshire; hospitalizations flat

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Active cases of COVID-19 in New Hampshire have dropped again, according to the latest data released by health officials. State health officials said Tuesday there are 3,433 active cases of COVID-19 in the state, down from 3,595 Monday. Active cases have decreased in six of the past seven reporting days, which do not include weekends.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: Nearly 1,500 New Cases Reported, Hospitalizations Increase By 22

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland reported 1,479 new COVID-19 cases and 16 new deaths, according to state health department data released Thursday morning. The percentage of people testing positive decreased slightly by .01% to 4.04%. Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. During an August press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more contagious than the original virus strain, accounts for nearly every new confirmed case in Maryland. “The vaccines are without a doubt our single most effective tool to mitigate the threat of COVID-19 and the...
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy