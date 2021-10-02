Preliminary test results: 84 new COVID cases; 57 hospitalized

Humboldt County Public Health reported this afternoon that it has confirmed 121 new COVID-19 cases since Friday with four new hospitalizations. The new cases — which come on the heels of 243 confirmed last week — come after laboratories processed 545 samples with a test-positivity rate of 22.2 percent. After recording a test-positivity rate of 10.1 percent in July — the highest for any month since the pandemic began — the rate in Humboldt County jumped to 15.9 percent in August and 15.2 percent in September, far outpacing state (3.1 percent) and national (8.1 percent) rates. Through the first four days of October, it has spiked to 20.5 percent.

