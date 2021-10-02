CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

2 Shot In West Town On West Division Street

CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fb0iY_0cEwDret00

By Mary Chappell

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were shot in West Town Saturday morning, police said.

The men, 25 and 34, were on the sidewalk in the 2100 block of West Division — the border of Ukrainian Village and Wicker Park — at1:36 a.m. when they were each shot in the leg by an unknown offender.

The younger victim took himself to Rush University Medical Center while the other took himself to AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center, but police said he’ll be transferred to Stroger Hospital of Cook County.

Both are in good condition, police said.

An offender description is unavailable.

Nobody is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
essexnewsdaily.com

West Orange woman shot to death in East Orange

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Police Department and the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force are investigating the fatal shooting of Nicole M. Lee, 32, of West Orange, according to an Oct. 8 press release from the ECPO. On Tuesday, Oct. 5, East Orange police officers...
EAST ORANGE, NJ
13WMAZ

Three people shot on Cherry Avenue in west Macon

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County deputies are investigating after three people were shot on Cherry Avenue in west Macon. According to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, they got a report that three people were shot while in the backyard of a home in the 3800 block of Cherry Avenue. That's near the intersection of Brentwood Avenue and off Columbus Road in west Macon. It happened just before 10 p.m. Sunday.
MACON, GA
CBS Chicago

Four Wounded, One Killed In Wicker Park Mass Shooting

By Mary Chappell and Steven Graves CHICAGO (CBS) — After months of what business owners called unruly behavior in the area, a man was killed and four others wounded in a mass shooting along a bustling stretch of Wicker Park early Sunday, police said. Shots were fired in the 1500 block of North Milwaukee Avenue — near dozens of shops and restaurants — at about 3:40 a.m. by an unknown offender in a dark-colored vehicle, authorities said. Video obtained from a nearby business shows the chaos after the shooting as paramedics loaded a victim into an ambulance. There were dozens of evidence markers...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Gary Coleman Charged With Punching 66-Year-Old Woman On CTA Green Line

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man has been charged in an attack on the CTA L platform that sent a woman tumbling onto the tracks. It happened on Friday night near the Cermak green line station. Police say Gary Coleman, 32, punched a 66-year-old woman several times in the face. She fell onto the tracks and was rescued and treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. Coleman is facing several aggravated battery charges.  
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
Cook County, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
Cook County, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
County
Cook County, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Orlando Sentinel

Man shot, killed west of downtown Orlando

A man was found dead early Sunday in a liquor store parking lot just northwest of the John Young Parkway on-ramp to State Road 408. Deputies from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded about 2:30 a.m. to the Liquor Master at 3000 Old Winter Garden Road after the agency received calls reporting that multiple shots had been fired, Deputy Leila Freeze said. One man, later identified as ...
ORLANDO, FL
CBS Denver

Man Killed, 3 Others Hurt In Late Night Drive-By Shooting In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say a man died after being shot in a drive-by shooting. Officers responded to the area near East 22nd Avenue and Quebec Street at around 11 p.m. on Saturday. (credit: CBS) They say they found four adults with injuries. Later on Sunday morning, they say one man died, and another man and two women were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. (credit: CBS) Further information about the victims or the shooting were not released. Police haven’t shared any details about a possible suspect.
DENVER, CO
CBS Boston

I-Team Sources: Man Found Dead In Revere, Body Discovered In Water

REVERE (CBS) — An investigation is underway in Revere after the discovery of a dead body in the water. Sources tell WBZ-TV’s I-Team that a man in his mid-20’s was found dead Sunday near Mills Avenue in the “Point of Pines” section of town. The I-Team was told there were no obvious signs of trauma. The body may have been in the water for some time. Police have not publicly released his name. There is no word yet on cause of death.
REVERE, MA
CBS Chicago

Man Fatally Shot In Little Village

By Mary Chappell CHICAGO (CBS) — A 45-year-old man died after he was shot in Little Village Saturday evening, police said. The man was on the sidewalk in the 2800 block of South Kildare at about 7:17 p.m. when an unknown vehicle pulled up and two people exited the vehicle, firing shots at the victim, according to police. He was wounded in the torso and was taken to to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead. Area Four Detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Town#Police#Wicker Park#Ukrainian#Amita Health#Elizabeth Medical Center#Area Three
CBS Philly

Weekend Shootings Leave Man Dead, Several Others Hospitalized, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One man is dead and several others were hospitalized due to multiple shootings over the weekend in Philadelphia, police say. According to the most recent data provided by the Philadelphia Police Department, there have been 427 homicides in 2021, which is a 15% increase from this time last year. Late Saturday night, a 22-year-old man was shot and killed in Tioga, according to police. The incident occurred on the 3700 block of Germantown Avenue at 10:19 p.m. He was transported to Temple University Hospital by a private vehicle and pronounced dead just before midnight. A 47-year-old man was also...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Chicago

Person Wounded In Eisenhower Expressway Shooting

By Mary Chappell CHICAGO (CBS) — A person is in stable condition after being shot on the Eisenhower Expressway early Sunday, authorities said. The shooting happened at about 2:20 a.m., according to Illinois State Police. All westbound lanes from Austin Boulevard to Harlem Avenue were closed for investigation as of 4:30 a.m. The person was self-transported to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There have been nearly 200 expressway shootings in the Chicago area so far this year, compared to 128 in all of 2020. Illinois State Police last week it would would be increasing the number of evening and overnight patrols on the expressways in response to a surge in violence over the past two years. Anyone who witnessed or have any knowledge of the shooting is asked to contact the ISP at 847-294-4400.  Callers can remain anonymous.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

16-Year-Old Grazed With Bullet In West Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 16-year-old boy was grazed in the abdomen early Sunday morning in West Garfield Park according to police. Around 1:51 a.m., the boy was standing on the 3800 block of West Gladys Avenue when he heard gunshots. He didn’t see the offender or know which directions the shots came from. He was taken to Mount Sinai by a friend in good condition. No one is in custody as Area Four detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
kslnewsradio.com

Shots fired near Lake Park in West Valley

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police have confirmed shots fired overnight in Lake Park. The West Valley City Police Department responded to a call at 2:19 am near 2500 South Lake Park Circle. When they arrived at the scene they found shell casings and drops of blood. They confirmed at least one person injured in the shooting incident.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
CBS Philly

Police: 48-Year-Old Man Expected To Survive After Being Shot 7 Times In South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a man is expected to survive after being shot seven times in South Philadelphia. The shooting happened on Pierce Street just before 1 a.m. Saturday. Police say the 48-year-old man was shot five times in the leg and twice in the arm. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay. Police are still searching for a suspect and motive behind the shooting. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Chicago

Preckwinkle Responds To Questions About Officer On Her Security Detail Who Fired At Would-Be Carjacker Near Her Home

CHICAGO (CBS) — Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle is responding to questions about a shooting involving a member of her security team. The Forest Preserves Police officer fired a gun during an attempted carjacking outside Preckwinkle’s home in Hyde Park last month. Cook County Commissioner Sean Morrison sent Preckwinkle a letter asking why no one was ever told about the incident. Preckwinkle responded in a letter that the incident happened in the city of Chicago, not on Forest Preserves property, so it’s a Chicago Police matter, and she didn’t want to jeopardize the investigation.
COOK COUNTY, IL
WTOL-TV

Person shot in west Toledo neighborhood on Saturday afternoon

TOLEDO, Ohio — A person was shot in the 3000 block of Algonquin Parkway, near Central Ave. in west Toledo on Saturday afternoon according to Toledo police. Police say a young man was shot around 4 p.m. and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Several people were taken...
TOLEDO, OH
Fox 32 Chicago

3 shot after funeral in Englewood

CHICAGO - Three people were shot in Englewood Friday evening after a funeral. The shooting occurred in the 6000 block of South Ashland. At about 5:40 p.m., a 55-year-old man, a 70-year-old man and another male, age unknown, were shot by a person in a dark colored Jeep. The 55-year-old...
CHICAGO, IL
AZFamily

Man shot to death in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Police are investigating after a wounded man was dropped off at a west Phoenix hospital late Thursday night. Officers responded to the area of 91st Avenue and Thomas Road at 11:15 p.m. Sgt. Vincent Cole said a man in his 20s “with an apparent gunshot wound”...
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Baltimore

Boy, 13, Shot In Leg In Baltimore Saturday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 13-year-old boy was shot in the leg Saturday afternoon in Baltimore, Baltimore Police said. Officers found the boy in the 3000 block of McElderry Street just before 4:45 p.m. and took him to a hospital. Police described the wound as nonlife-threatening. Anyone with information is asked to call the Southeastern District at 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. Tips may also be submitted to the Crime Stoppers’ website.    
BALTIMORE, MD
whcuradio.com

Police: Two stabbed on West State Street

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca Police are looking for a suspect this morning, who’s accused of stabbing two people. Investigators say a man was found with several stab wounds to his upper body and leg around 9:50 last night on West State Street. Officers also found a woman stabbed in the leg. Police believe the suspect and victims knew each other.
ITHACA, NY
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
44K+
Followers
19K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy