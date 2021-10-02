2 Shot In West Town On West Division Street

By Mary Chappell

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were shot in West Town Saturday morning, police said.

The men, 25 and 34, were on the sidewalk in the 2100 block of West Division — the border of Ukrainian Village and Wicker Park — at1:36 a.m. when they were each shot in the leg by an unknown offender.

The younger victim took himself to Rush University Medical Center while the other took himself to AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center, but police said he’ll be transferred to Stroger Hospital of Cook County.

Both are in good condition, police said.

An offender description is unavailable.

Nobody is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.