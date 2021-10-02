Money available to assist New Yorker during cold weather months

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that more than $373 million in home heating aid is becoming available for low- and middle-income New Yorkers who need assistance keeping their homes warm during the upcoming winter season. Applications open Friday, October 1 for the Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as HEAP, which is overseen by the state Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance and provides federal funding to assist homeowners and renters with their heating costs during the cold weather months.