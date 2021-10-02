CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Judges make decisions

mylittlefalls.com
 9 days ago

Judges make decisions that affect our lives. A judge needs to be a person with high ethical and moral standards. Someone with experience and knowledge of the law and courtroom procedures. One having the ability to apply the law and to understand how their decisions will affect those involved. A judge needs strong administrative, oral and written communications skills. A person who deals with others calmly, respectfully, yet firmly. We need a judge who sincerely listens to all sides, who is fair, thoughtful and has the courage to base decisions on the law. A judge should have a proven record of community service and involvement.

mylittlefalls.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rappahannock News

In Cappiali case, judge offers no decision

After closing arguments in a case against the county for not granting a resident a special exception permit for a contractor’s yard, Rappahannock County Circuit Court Judge Jeanette Irby did not make a ruling on Monday and did not give a date for when she will reach a decision. The...
RAPPAHANNOCK COUNTY, VA
wnax.com

Making Difficult Redistricting Decisions

Nebraska Senators agreed on new legislative and Congressional maps at the end of the special session last week. Senator Tom Briese of Boone was on the redistricting committee and says his 41st legislative district was among those that was changed…. Briese says he will adjust to the new counties added...
CONGRESS & COURTS
wvih.com

Judge Upholds Vaccine Mandate Decision

A federal judge in Kentucky who upheld St. Elizabeth Healthcare’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate has rejected a request to reconsider his decision. The order was filed in district court in Covington on Thursday. That was a day before the deadline for employees to be vaccinated or receive a medical or religious exemption. The judge ruled that claims raised by employees who have fought the mandate “clearly did not merit injunctive relief.”
COVINGTON, KY
wtoc.com

McMaster, Wilson appeal federal judge’s decision to block mask ban

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Governor Henry McMaster and state Attorney General Alan Wilson appealed the U.S. District Court’s decision to restrain the state’s temporary law banning schools from mandating masks. According to a release, McMaster plans to take the fight to the Supreme Court. The appeal was filed Thursday morning....
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Brindisi
hngn.com

Is $1,400 Stimulus Check For Social Security Recipients Likely To Happen? Senior Citizen Group Urges Congress To Support Proposal

The American Rescue Plan provided many people with a $1,400 stimulus check in March. But, at this point, the chances of a fourth stimulus check in the near future are slim. This is because the economy has improved dramatically in the last six months, making the case for extensive help more difficult at this time. However, while the general population may not require more stimulus payment, some proponents argue that seniors on Social Security should be an exception.
BUSINESS
Fox News

Mark Levin: AG Garland signed 'one of the most egregious violations of your liberty' with school board memo

"Life, Liberty & Levin" host Mark Levin tore into Attorney General Merrick Garland over his recent memo targeting what he termed "harassment" and "intimidation" of school officials by parents as part of an effort to coordinate a nationwide investigation into an "increase" in "threats of violence" against school officials and teachers across the country.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nys Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
wallstreetwindow.com

Former Fed President: Government Snooping on Bank Transactions Over $600 a “Massive Search Without a Search Warrant” – Jon Miltimore

A proposal from the Biden Administration that would require banks to monitor personal accounts and report all financial transactions over $600 to the IRS is under fire. On Tuesday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen defended the proposal on CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” calling the collection of financial information “routine” after some in the banking community criticized it as an unprecedented invasion of privacy.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy