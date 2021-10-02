Judges make decisions that affect our lives. A judge needs to be a person with high ethical and moral standards. Someone with experience and knowledge of the law and courtroom procedures. One having the ability to apply the law and to understand how their decisions will affect those involved. A judge needs strong administrative, oral and written communications skills. A person who deals with others calmly, respectfully, yet firmly. We need a judge who sincerely listens to all sides, who is fair, thoughtful and has the courage to base decisions on the law. A judge should have a proven record of community service and involvement.