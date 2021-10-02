CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Tammy Kelly: It's pear season!

By Tammy Kelly
neusenews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFresh pears are abundant this time of year and you certainly do not want this nutritional treat to go to waste. Why pears, because nutritionally they are a great choice!. - Pears are a great source for folate, vitamin C, copper, and potassium. They also provide helpful antioxidants. - Pears...

www.neusenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
nachicago.com

Pear Barley Salad

Cook barley according to package instructions. Drain. Toast walnuts in a small skillet. Let cool. Add minced onion in a small bowl with the vinegar and let marinate while you prep the salad. Chop 1-½ pears and save remaining half for fanning and decorating the salad. Add cooked barley, chickpeas,...
RECIPES
leitesculinaria.com

Pear Turnovers

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy. Pear turnovers are a serve-and-grab, handheld dessert that tastes like autumn. Sweetened with dates and no sugar, all the spices take center stage. Adapted from Joanne Chang | Baking with Less Sugar | Chronicle Books, 2015. The pear compote...
RECIPES
My Baking Addiction

Apple Pear Crisp

Apple Pear Crisp combines tart apples and sweet pears for a delightful take on the traditional fall crisp. As soon the temperatures turn fall-like, Apple Crisp automatically becomes the most popular dessert in our house. And because of that, I always have the essentials on hand to make it on a whim.
RECIPES
neusenews.com

Tammy Kelly: Fall casserole round up

Casseroles, in America, represent the efficient, inexpensive, one-dish meal, made to stretch ingredients and feed a lot of folks! They are almost always easy to fix and serve and are known as great comfort foods. When casseroles first became popular many were not the healthiest option but today there are some great recipes to choose from that are super great for your family’s healthy meal plan!!
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresh Fruit#Pears#Granulated Sugar
goodhousekeeping.com

Roasted Pears

Prepare to fill your kitchen with the glorious smell of sweet, juicy Roasted Pears tossed in fragrant maple syrup. As they bake in the oven, the pears caramelize and turn golden brown, toeing the line between savory and sweet. A pinch of pepper adds a kick of heat and toasted walnuts offer a satisfying crunch. Feel free to add additional spices (cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves, we're looking at you) according to your tastes or swap out the walnuts for pecans. Not only is this recipe better than any scented candle, it's also a festive holiday side dish (or side dish for any occasion!) that pairs well with roast pork, chicken or even Thanksgiving turkey.
RECIPES
thefallonpost.org

What’s Cooking in Kelli’s Kitchen

Still working on stocking the pantry... I walked outside of my house this last week on my way to Lattin Farms to pack our final week of farm share boxes for the 2021 season and stopped in my tracks thanks to a surprisingly nippy blast of air. A quick about-face and I was right back inside to grab a flannel shirt and a pair of socks. Hooray, hooray, fall is here. With the impending threat of a somewhat early frost, home gardeners are rushing to harvest what ripe produce they can and to cover their plants with quilts to keep off the chill to protect what is not yet ready to be harvested. We still have warm days ahead of us, but the end of the gardening and outdoor farming season is upon us. I anticipate there are quite a few of you who will be looking for ways to increase the shelf/storage life of your garden’s bounty. Regardless of whether you “grow your own,” support local produce stands and farmers markets, or buy your produce at the grocery store, how you store your produce is so important to keeping it fresh for as long as you can.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Houston Chronicle

Disaster strikes again for celebrity chef Rachael Ray

Celebrity chef Rachael Ray is sifting through the ruins of another home. A little over a year after a fire destroyed her Warren County home, Ray tells People magazine the New York City apartment she shares with husband John Cusimano was flooded when the remnants of Hurricane Ida hit earlier this month.
CELEBRITIES
Thrillist

Hot Dogs Are Being Recalled Over Listeria Concerns

It's tailgating season, which means it's hot dog season. (Just like it has been basically since Memorial Day.) However, there are some hot dogs you will want to avoid after a recall notice was posted with the US Department of Agriculture (USDA). Espi's Sausage and Tocino Co. has recalled 2,048...
FOOD SAFETY
Best Life

This Beloved Little Debbie Snack Has Just Been Recalled

Little Debbie is one of the most beloved snack food companies in the U.S., with fans of the brand going wild for everything from the company's Zebra Cakes to its Honey Buns. However, there's one treat from the iconic brand that fans may want to steer clear of for the time being now that the U.S Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has just announced its recall. Read on to find out if your favorite dessert is affected.
FOOD & DRINKS
Best Life

If You're Over 65, Never Do This With Your Coffee, Experts Say

If you're like most Americans, your daily routine probably includes reaching for a morning cup of coffee. And if you happen to be over the age of 65, there's good reason for doing so. Studies have shown that drinking one to two cups of coffee per day can aid seniors in terms of maintaining memory and other cognitive functions. Other research has concluded that habitual coffee consumption may lower your chances of developing certain types of cancer, including those of the prostate, liver, mouth and throat. The health benefits abound, it seems.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EatThis

Dietitian Says This Is the Worst Food to Eat Before Bedtime—And It's a Popular One

Finding it difficult to fall asleep and stay asleep? You're not alone. According to the Sleep Foundation, conservative estimates find that between 10% and 30% of adults suffer from chronic insomnia, though there are some studies that show this number to be closer to 50% to 60%. No matter if chronic insomnia is impacting 10% or 60% of the adult population, if you're one of the people suffering, it could be because of the food you're choosing to snack on late at night.
LIFESTYLE
Mashed

The Touching Reason Guy Fieri Decided To Master Vegetarian Food

Guy Fieri was featured on Season 2 of "Food Network Star" in 2006 and quickly skyrocketed to fame after being named victor (via Insider). However, his journey to becoming the food genius he is today actually began 28 years prior to that. When he was just 10 years old, the Columbus, Ohio native launched his first culinary endeavor, "The Awesome Pretzel Cart," a bicycle cart he built with his father (via Guy Fieri). After six years of hard work, determination, and selling soft pretzels, the TV personality was able to afford his dream of studying abroad in France, exposing him to foreign, international cuisine. Fieri is now an Emmy Award-winning TV host, New York Times bestselling cookbook author, and a successful restauranteur. Famous for his renowned donkey sauce and signature spiky blonde hair, the celebrity chef even has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a rare accomplishment for someone in the culinary world.
RECIPES
Allrecipes.com

What is Schnitzel?

With a crispy coating and tender fillet of meat, it's no wonder that schnitzel is a popular dish in a lot of parts of the world. But what exactly is this hearty dish? And where did it come from? Read on to learn more:. What is Schnitzel Made From?. In...
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy