Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup Final 2021

By News Team
everythinghorseuk.co.uk
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGermans show their strength in thrilling opening round written by Louise Parkes. But for the newly-crowned European champions from Switzerland it was an entirely different experience when they finished 12th of the 15 competing nations, missing the cut into the top eight who will battle it out for the title on Sunday afternoon.

everythinghorseuk.co.uk

Comments / 0

The Independent

Desperate for Danny: Ward joins the international goalkeepers who have blundered

Danny Ward joined a lengthy goalkeeping roll-call of shame with his own goal in Wales’ 2-2 World Cup qualifying draw in the Czech Republic Here, PA looks at some of the most shocking clangers between the international sticks.Rene Higuita, Cameroon 2 Colombia 1, World Cup 1990:On this day at the FIFA World Cup 📅: In 1990 Roger Milla scored twice in Naples to send Cameroon 🇨🇲 to the quarter-finals against Colombia 🇨🇴 with a little help from René Higuita.See all the action from the 2018 @FIFAWorldCup on @ITV pic.twitter.com/KEjAD85XrP— ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 23, 2018Eccentric goalkeeper Higuita would later...
FIFA
olympics.com

Chen Yu Fei, Lee Zii Jia lift China, Malaysia to Sudirman Cup semi-finals

China ensured their 17th consecutive semi-final appearance at the Sudirman Cup when they defeated Denmark 3-2 in Vantaa, Finland on Friday (1 October). They'll be joined by Malaysia, which beat out the team from Indonesia in an intense battle that came down to the final mixed doubles matchup. The nail-biting...
WORLD
World Soccer Talk

No Giroud, Kante in France squad for Nations League finals

Paris (AFP) – Olivier Giroud has again been left out of the France squad while N’Golo Kante is sidelined for next week’s UEFA Nations League finals in Italy. Giroud was celebrating his 35th birthday on Thursday but he did not mark the occasion with a recall to coach Didier Deschamps’ squad, having already been dropped for a series of World Cup qualifiers at the start of September.
SPORTS
chatsports.com

Danone Nations Cup joins forces with Nicecactus

The Danone Nations Cup, an international children’s football tournament, has announced a partnership with gaming tournament and training platform Nicecactus. As a result, the two parties will join forces to host a Rocket League tournament available to players in five continents. The tournament is part of the Danone Nations Club,...
VIDEO GAMES
chatsports.com

Your guide to the Nations League finals

The hosts, who won Euro 2020 just three months ago, will arguably be favourites to claim the silverware after recently breaking the world record for the longest unbeaten run in men’s international football. Nevertheless, David De Gea’s Spain, a France side containing Raphael Varane, Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial, plus...
UEFA
The Independent

France come from behind to beat Spain in Nations League final as Kylian Mbappe seals win

Kylian Mbappe scored the winner as France came from behind to beat Spain 2-1 and win the Nations League on Sunday. Mikel Oyarzabal followed up his pair of semi-final assists against Italy with Spain’s opening goal, but Karim Benzema quickly hit back before Mbappe’s winner.It was a second successive comeback win for Didier Deschamps’s side after their thrilling 3-2 semi-final success against Belgium.Paul Pogba and Benzema linked up well early on, but Cesar Azpilicueta prevented the latter from setting up Mbappe.Hugo Lloris saved easily from Pablo Sarabia at the other end, while Azpilicueta again thwarted Benzema with a key block.France...
SOCCER
sportsgamblingpodcast.com

UEFA Nations League Final Preview + FIFA World Cup Qualifying | Soccer Gambling Podcast

Full preview of Sunday’s Nations League final between France and Spain. Billi also analyses a hand-picked selection of Friday and Saturday’s European World Cup Qualifiers, before closing out the show with a DOUBLE LOCK— including a play for Sunday’s final. Home of 'The EPL Show', 'The Champions League Show', 'Däs...
UEFA
Derrick

France keen to extend rebound in Nations League final

MILAN (AP) — After a difficult few months, France will be hoping its Nations League victory over Belgium is the spark of a recovery heading into the final against Spain in Milan on Sunday. An incredible comeback in Turin on Thursday saw France recover from two goals down to beat...
SOCCER
The Independent

Is Spain vs France on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Nations League final

France take on Spain in the final of the Nations League at the San Siro on Sunday evening. Didier Deschamps’ World Cup-winning squad produced an emphatic fightback against Belgium in their semi-final earlier this week. Les Bleus had trailed 2-0 at half-time, but Karim Benzema scored twice before Theo Hernandez’s last-gasp winner in stoppage time secured their place in the final. FOLLOW LIVE: Spain vs France – Latest updates from Nations League final Spain produced a fantastic performance themselves to end Italy’s 37-game unbeaten run. Ferran Torres scored twice for Luis Enrique’s side either side of Leonardo Bonucci being...
SOCCER
Chestnut Hill Local

UEFA Nations League Final 2021 Livestream free

Luis Enrique and Didier Deschamps' teams will meet in the UEFA Nations League final at San Siro with both sides having proved their tactical worth. After winning their respective semi-finals in dramatic fashion, kicking off this Nations League Final Four in Italy, Luis Enrique's Spain side and Didier Deschamps' France squad will face off in Milan at the San Siro for the trophy. It should be a thrilling battle between two teams who haven't met competitively in over eight years. We'll have all the updates from Milan for you on this live blog as the night progresses.
UEFA
AFP

US Open champion Medvedev cruises into third round at Indian Wells

US Open champion Daniil Medvedev made a smooth return to ATP action Saturday, downing American Mackenzie McDonald 6-4, 6-2 to reach the third round at Indian Wells. Medvedev booked a third-round meeting with Serbian Filip Krajinovic, who pulled off a 7-6 (7/2), 7-5 winner over American Marcos Giron.
TENNIS
everythinghorseuk.co.uk

Five time Olympian Peder Fredricson (SWE) sensational rise to World number one

Five time Olympian Peder Fredricson (SWE) sensational rise to World number one. Five time Olympian Peder Fredricson (SWE) has secured the number one spot of the Longines World Ranking for the first time in his career, taking the reins from Olympic bronze medallist, Daniel Deusser (GER) who took over the position for the third time back in June 2021 and now sits in second position.
SPORTS
The Independent

Spain vs France confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Nations League final tonight

Spain are attempting to win their international trophy since 2012 when they take on world champions France in tonight’s Nations League final. Luis Enrique’s side produced a brilliant performance in Wednesday’s semi-final to end Italy’s 37-game unbeaten run as Ferran Torres scored either side of Leonardo Bonucci being sent off. FOLLOW LIVE: Spain vs France – Latest updates from Nations League final France fought back in equally impressive fashion, though, to defeat Belgium 3-2. Les Bleus had trailed by two goals at half-time before Karim Benzema scored a brace and Theo Hernandez sealed a dramatic victory in stoppage time.France...
SOCCER
everythinghorseuk.co.uk

LGCT and GCL Championship Battle Set To Reach Fever Pitch

LGCT and GCL Championship Battle Set To Reach Fever Pitch At Penultimate Stage Of The Season. The thrilling final stages of the Longines Global Champions Tour and GCL 2021 season will be staged in the beautiful setting of Šamorín on the shores of the River Danube. The X-Bionic Sphere resort will host the 14th stage next week 15 – 17 October ahead of the big showdown at the season Finals of the Longines Global Champions Tour and GCL championships the week after.
CYCLING
The Independent

Demi Vollering secures Women’s Tour of Britain as Elisa Balsamo wins final stage

Demi Vollering secured the AJ Bell Women’s Tour title as world champion Elisa Balsamo claimed a sprint victory on the final stage in FelixstoweSD Worx rider Vollering was defending a lead of one minute and nine seconds in the general classification standings.Vollering’s advantage never looked in danger on Saturday’s last leg over 155.3km from Haverhill through to the Suffolk coast.The Dutchwoman stayed clear of any trouble to finish safely in the peloton.There had been an early breakaway from Eugenia Bujak, with Dani Christmas, Ane Santesteban, Sofia Bertizzolo and Veronica Ewers all helping to chase her down, albeit interrupted by a level crossing at around 56km left.The peloton, though, continued to work hard to pull back a lead, which had been more than three minutes, heading into the closing stages.It was Valcar–Travel & Service rider Balsamo, sporting the rainbow jersey, who had the legs to take the sprint finish on Sea Road ahead of Lorena Wiebes and Chloe Hosking.Vollering claimed the overall title, 1min 2secs ahead of Team DSM’s Juliette Labous.Clara Copponi was third for FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope, a further three seconds off the pace.
CYCLING

Comments / 0

