REQUEST FOR BIDS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Undersigned, on behalf of the Essex County Board of Supervisors, will accept sealed bids furnishing all vehicles, equipment, personnel, and services necessary for the performance, according to specification, of a contract to be let by the Essex County Board of Supervisors for the transportation of Preschool Special Education Children from various School Districts to various Center Based Program Facilities servicing Essex County for the 2021- 2022School Year.