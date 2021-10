The first touch of peak fall colors has been reached for our area. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is saying this week is peak fall colors for NE Iowa. The rest of our area isn't far off from reaching the best fall colors either. I'd suspect peak colors for the rest of us isn't far off. Now is the time to go check them out. All it takes is one big wind to send us to "Past Peak" status.

