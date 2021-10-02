CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
India

Piyush Goyal welcomes the world to participate in India's golden growth story

albuquerqueexpress.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDubai [United Arab Emirates], October 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): At a time when the whole world is coming together to recover from the pandemic and bring growth back on track, a resurgent India is ready to take on the responsibility of being the frontrunner in this revival process, said Minister of CommerceIndustry, Consumer Affairs, FoodPublic Distribution and Textiles, Government of India, Piyush Goyal.

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Ricky

Indian and Chinese soldiers engaged in a brief face-off near the border

Last week, Indian and Chinese soldiers were engaged in a brief face-off in Tawang. Tawang is a town located in Arunachal Pradesh, an official state of India. The face-off happened after a Chinese patrol tried to enter India's territory. The troops of the Chinese army were successfully pushed back away from India's territory.
albuquerqueexpress.com

Piyush Goyal to inaugurate India Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020 today

Dubai [UAE], October 1 (ANI): Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will be inaugurating the India Pavilion on October 1 at Dubai Expo 2020. Coinciding with India's celebrations of Amrit Mahotsav, 75 years of Independence, Dubai Expo 2020 will be a significant platform for India to showcase its vibrant culture and tremendous growth opportunities for the next six months, said the Government of India statement.
INDIA
dallassun.com

Govt approves listing of ECGC through IPO on the stock exchange: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI): Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday approved the listing of Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India through an Initial Public offer on the stock exchange. Addressing a press conference, Goyal said, "Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has undertaken a series...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Piyush Goyal
Person
Narendra Modi
Birmingham Star

Dubai Expo 2020 an opportunity to showcase India's potential, says Piyush Goyal

Dubai [UAE], October 1 (ANI): Dubai Expo 2020 is an opportunity to showcase India's potential, said Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday, adding that the event will highlight a new emerging technologically driven and self-confident India to the world. Dubai on Thursday kicked off its USD 7...
INDIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Of India#Economy#Ani Newsvoir#Commerceindustry#Consumer Affairs#Artificial Intelligence
dallassun.com

Fintech market is expected to grow about USD 84 billion by 2025: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): Asserting that India is poised to become one of the largest digital markets in the world, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Thursday said that the FinTech market is currently valued at USD 31 billion in India alone and it is expected to grow to about USD 84 billion by 2025 in the country.
INDIA
dallassun.com

Piyush Goyal calls for focus on skill development in all govt schemes

New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): Skill Development will be the core of all government schemes as the Centre pumps in more resources in the many Industrial, Textile and Automobile Parks, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said on Thursday. According to the press release by the Ministry...
EDUCATION
newyorkcitynews.net

Piyush Goyal calls EPCs to aim for USD 450-500 billion exports next year

New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Friday called Export promotional Councils (EPCs) for USD 450-500 billion exports next year. Addressing a mid-term review meeting with heads of various EPCs through video conferencing, Goyal directed discussions with all stakeholders before the new...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
Country
India
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
United Arab Emirates
albuquerqueexpress.com

Mithali Kaur becomes Miss Intercontinental India 2021, to represent India at International Level

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 11 (ANI/PNN): Mittali Kaur from Rajasthan, who has been crowned Miss Intercontinental India 2021 and Miss Global India 2019-20, will be representing the country at Miss Intercontinental World Pageant later this year, says that the cause closest to her heart is that she wishes every woman to enjoy equal status in the society and be treated equally as their male counterparts.
CELEBRITIES
albuquerqueexpress.com

Hope reforms in space sector encourages more women participation, says PM

New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): On the occasion of International Day of Girl Child on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed hope that the reforms in the space sector will encourage more women participation. Addressing the launch of the Indian Space Association (ISpA), the Prime Minister referred to the...
INDIA
albuquerqueexpress.com

Women in Aviation International (India Chapter) and Lockheed Martin India celebrate Girls in Aviation Day in Vidya School, Gurugram

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Women in Aviation International (WAI), India Chapter and Lockheed Martin India celebrated Girls in Aviation Day at Vidya School, Gurugram. With the vision to encourage young girls to take up Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) subjects and explore career opportunities in related industries, the initiative is aimed at showcasing prospects in the aviation and aerospace sectors. Part of Lockheed Martin's commitment at developing the talent of tomorrow, the initiative also aligns with the Government of India's 'Skill India' initiative.
INDUSTRY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Temple Connect launches The Indian Puja Box

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 11 (ANI/PNN): Every Indian home would be incomplete without the iconic 'Masala Dibba' or box used for generations in their kitchen. These boxes are one of the best organizers for optimum usage ever created for every day-to-day masala used by the housewife. Similarly, the school bag...
INDIA
albuquerqueexpress.com

Memorandum of Understanding signed to boost exports of citrus, value-added products

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], October 11 (ANI): Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ICAR-Central Citrus Research Institute (ICAR-CCRI), Nagpur to boost exports of citrus and its value-added products, informed the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Monday. According to a statement...
AGRICULTURE
albuquerqueexpress.com

Hardeep Puri calls for promoting innovative low-carbon technologies to ensure housing, service delivery, better mobility for all

New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): The Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs and Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday called for promoting new and innovative low-carbon technologies that ensure housing, service delivery and better mobility for all. According to a statement issued by the Ministry...
INDIA
albuquerqueexpress.com

Good Samaritans India receives best NGO award by Telangana State Government

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 11 (ANI/GSI): Good Samaritans India, a shelter home for homeless senior citizens who have been abandoned by their own families has received the Best NGO in Telangana Award 2021. Good Samaritans India closely working Elder Line that is National helpline (14567) for senior citizens of Telangana State.
CHARITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy