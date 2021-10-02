The compassionate vision of photojournalist Colin Jones – in pictures
The Royal Ballet dancer Colin Jones became one of the most celebrated photojournalists of postwar Britain, covering subjects as diverse as working life in the industrial north-east, the English National Ballet, the Alabama race riots and African-Caribbean youth in 1970s London with an empathetic eye. Jones also documented arts and youth culture with his iconic portraits of the Who, Julie Christie, Tom Waits and mods and rockers in Brighton in 1964
