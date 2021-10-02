CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

One person arrested following a disturbance in downtown Columbia

By Ben Fein
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 9 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

One person has been arrested according to The Columbia Police Department, after police were originally called to South 9th St. around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday for reports of a disturbance.

According to CPD, once on scene officers located a man fitting witnesses descriptions who ran from police when officers attempted to stop him.

ABC 17 News crews on scene saw officers run after the person on 9th St., after attempting to stop the man.

CPD confirmed to ABC 17 that the man had been arrested for resisting but police were still working to gather information on the disturbance call.

Witnesses on scene say a knife was pulled on them and involved in the disturbance.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned with ABC 17 News This Morning for any updates.

