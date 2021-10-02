CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County In the Salisbury, MD-DE Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vjy0C_0cEw9W8R00 After adding over 803,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 42.9 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 680,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise, albeit at a slowing rate. In the past week, there were an average of 37.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- a decrease from the week prior, when there were an average of 45.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While COVID-19 has spread to nearly every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Salisbury, MD-DE, metro area consists of Sussex County, Wicomico County, Worcester County, and one other county. In the past week, there were an average of 48.9 new coronavirus cases every day per 100,000 Salisbury residents, greater than the national figure. The metro area’s average daily case growth in the most recent week is essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there was an average of 49.3 daily new cases per 100,000 Salisbury residents.

The spread of coronavirus depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Salisbury metro area, COVID-19 is growing the fastest in Sussex County, Delaware. There were an average of 56.1 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in Sussex County during the past week, the most of the four counties in Salisbury with available data.

Case growth in the Salisbury metro area varies at the county level. In Worcester County, for example, there were an average of 25.8 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- the least of any county in Salisbury and more than the case growth rate in Sussex County.

Just as Sussex County is driving the growth of COVID-19 in the Salisbury area, it also has the highest incidence of cases overall. As of September 30, there were a total of 14,441.8 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents in Sussex County, the most of the four counties in the metro area. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 13,232.9 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In Sussex County, unemployment peaked at 16.0% in April 2020. As of June 2021, the county's unemployment rate was 4.4%.

To determine the county in every metropolitan area where COVID-19 is growing the fastest, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked counties according to the average number of new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the seven days ending September 30. To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data up from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is not seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Maryland where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank in MSA County Population New daily cases per 100,000, week ending September. 30 New daily cases per 100,000, week ending September. 23 Cumulative cases per 100,000 Cumulative deaths per 100,000
1 Sussex County 224,384 56.1 55.2 14,441.8 259.8
2 Wicomico County 102,539 46.8 46.5 9,876.2 196.0
3 Somerset County 25,729 46.0 61.5 12,068.1 178.8
4 Worcester County 51,765 25.8 29.1 8,953.9 218.3

