CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Thomas Tuchel Offers 'Not So Good' Injury Update On Chelsea Star

By Matt Debono
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 9 days ago

Thomas Tuchel has provided a fresh update on the condition of Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic.

The 23-year-old is currently out with an ankle injury picked up at the start of September while on duty with the USMNT.

Tuchel was hoping Pulisic would only be out for around 10 days but his time on the sidelines has been well extended as he continues his recovery and rehab.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XHZ3G_0cEw9I1V00
SIPA USA

Pulisic is yet to feature since returning to Cobham from international duty last month, and won't be available for their Premier League clash against Southampton on Saturday afternoon.

Tuchel offered a 'not so good' update on the American, admitting he is in 'too much pain' to rejoin team training.

What Thomas Tuchel said

"Not so good," Tuchel told the official Chelsea website on Pulisic's condition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GwqdK_0cEw9I1V00
SIPA USA

"There is still a lot of pain that he has to get used to and it's too much to start training with us, so he's still in individual rehabilitation."

The international break comes at a good time for the Blues once the Southampton match has been played out, which will give Pulisic a chance to try to get back on the training pitches with the rest of his team before they return to club action later this month.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Pulisic
Person
Thomas Tuchel
primenewsghana.com

Thomas Tuchel puzzled by 'strange' Chelsea display in Juventus defeat

Thomas Tuchel's side have not won in 90 minutes in their three most recent games, only scoring once in that time. Thomas Tuchel said "I don't know why" Chelsea did not play well in their 1-0 Champions League defeat by Juventus. Federico Chiesa scored Juve's goal 10 seconds into the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel calls on his stars to adapt to the increasing levels of expectation on them but claims holders are NOT favourites to win the Champions League ahead of Juventus clash

As if the task of winning in Turin on Wednesday night wasn’t daunting enough, Chelsea must do it without N’Golo Kante. The Blues were taken by surprise when their midfielder tested positive for Covid. With Mason Mount, Reece James and Christian Pulisic already missing through injury, this is a snapshot of football in 2021: plans in disarray at the drop of a hat.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newsbrig.com

“Not good enough” – Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says he doesn’t know why Chelsea failed to produce the goods against Juventus

Chelsea were beaten 1-0 by Juventus in their Champions League clash on Wednesday evening. Blues manager Thomas Tuchel has reflected on his side’s uninspiring display in Turin, stating that the reason behind their sluggish performance remains unclear to him. The German was quoted as saying:. “I felt we were a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ankle Injury#Usmnt#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Chelsea: Thomas Tuchel, Antonio Rudiger talk first loss of the season

After almost half a decade of slumber, Chelsea is back for a proper fight for the Premier League title. Not since the era of Antonio Conte have the Blues looked so dangerous and eager to win the English top flight. The London side started out the year in a fantastic manner, winning the Super League and sending a statement to the rest of the English clubs that it means business. After five games in the league, the Blues were sitting at the top of the table. However, they suffered their first loss of the season on Saturday against the defending champion, Manchester City.
UEFA
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel laments Chelsea's lack of rhythm in loss to Juventus

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel says his side could not find any rhythm in its 1-0 loss to Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday night. Juventus striker Federico Chiesa scored the winner just 11 seconds into the second half with Chelsea’s path into the knock-out stages now looking competitive. The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Thomas Tuchel's changes inspire Chelsea to vital Southampton win

Having seen his side limp to tame defeats to both Manchester City and Juventus, Thomas Tuchel decided he'd had enough. Frustrated with his preferred lineup's lack of creativity and hunger, he opted to make plenty of changes for Saturday's visit of Southampton. At the back, Trevoh Chalobah came in and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Thomas Tuchel slams referees, VAR despite Chelsea win

Thomas Tuchel was fuming during Chelsea vs Southampton but was happy at the final whistle, as the Blues got back to winning ways. Chelsea led Southampton early and dominated the first half, but a VAR decision angered Tuchel (who was booked) and Southampton’s tactical switch dragged them back into the game before James Ward-Prowse was sent off and the game swung in the Blues’ favor.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
372
Followers
3K+
Post
335K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy