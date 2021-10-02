Thomas Tuchel Offers 'Not So Good' Injury Update On Chelsea Star

Thomas Tuchel has provided a fresh update on the condition of Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic.

The 23-year-old is currently out with an ankle injury picked up at the start of September while on duty with the USMNT.

Tuchel was hoping Pulisic would only be out for around 10 days but his time on the sidelines has been well extended as he continues his recovery and rehab.

Pulisic is yet to feature since returning to Cobham from international duty last month, and won't be available for their Premier League clash against Southampton on Saturday afternoon.

Tuchel offered a 'not so good' update on the American, admitting he is in 'too much pain' to rejoin team training.

What Thomas Tuchel said

"Not so good," Tuchel told the official Chelsea website on Pulisic's condition.

"There is still a lot of pain that he has to get used to and it's too much to start training with us, so he's still in individual rehabilitation."

The international break comes at a good time for the Blues once the Southampton match has been played out, which will give Pulisic a chance to try to get back on the training pitches with the rest of his team before they return to club action later this month.

