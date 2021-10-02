CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19: Over 3.9 Million Vaccines Have Been Distributed to Nevada. This is How Many the State Has Actually Given Out

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0cEw8xo900 It has now been 41 weeks since the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine were sent out to states, kicking off the largest vaccination campaign in human history. As of September 30, 474,245,945 doses of the vaccine have been sent out across the country -- equivalent to 144.5% of the U.S. population.

While the initial distribution of the vaccine took longer than federal projections had indicated, in recent months the U.S. has made great leaps in the worldwide race to administer vaccinations -- and some states are faring far better than others. Under the current system, led by the White House COVID-19 Response Team, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sends states limited shipments of the vaccine as well as funding and tasks them with distributing the vaccine in accordance with relatively loose federal guidelines.

Each state has developed its own rollout plan, prioritizing different age groups and classes of essential workers. The mix of policies and logistical challenges across the country has led to wide variations across states in both the percentage of vaccines that have been administered and the percentage of the population that has been vaccinated.

In Nevada, 85.1% of allocated vaccines have been administered to residents as of September 30, greater than the national average of 82.8% and the 17th largest share of all states.

The administered doses amount to 110.3% of the state population, lower than the 119.7% national figure and the 24th smallest share of all states.

While a majority of Americans remain unvaccinated due to a lack of supply, there are some who have no plans to receive a vaccine at all. According to a survey from the U.S. Census Bureau, 59.2% of U.S. adults 18 and over who have not yet received the vaccine will either probably not or definitely not get a COVID-19 vaccine in the future. In Nevada, 55.3% of adults who have not yet received the vaccine report that they will probably not or definitely not get a vaccine in the future, the 12th smallest share of any state. The most common reason cited for not wanting a vaccine is being concerned about possible side effects. Other commonly cited reasons include not trusting COVID-19 vaccines, that they were planning to wait and see if it is safe, and not trusting the government.

To determine how states are doing with the vaccine rollout, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. States were ranked based on the number of vaccines administered within a state as a percentage of the number of vaccines distributed to that state by the federal government as of September 30. Data on confirmed COVID-19 cases as of September 30 came from various state and local health departments and were adjusted for population using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey. Data on the percentage of adults who probably or definitely will not get a COVID-19 vaccine and their reasons for not getting one came from the Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey, conducted from August 18, 2021 to August 30, 2021.

These are all the counties in Nevada where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank State Vaccines distributed from federal gov't Vaccines administered in state Pct. of vaccines administered Vaccines administered as % of pop. COVID-19 cases per 100,000
50 West Virginia 2,974,635 1,549,965 52.1% 86.5% 13,224
49 Alabama 6,665,330 4,532,608 68.0% 92.4% 16,209
48 Idaho 2,198,530 1,565,695 71.2% 87.6% 14,198
47 Mississippi 3,810,595 2,783,784 73.1% 93.5% 16,373
46 Georgia 14,475,205 10,673,110 73.7% 100.5% 14,781
45 Arkansas 4,045,050 3,018,302 74.6% 100.0% 16,367
44 Alaska 1,058,945 792,368 74.8% 108.3% 14,714
43 South Carolina 6,833,215 5,262,891 77.0% 102.2% 16,566
42 Delaware 1,556,725 1,202,549 77.2% 123.5% 13,570
41 Texas 41,766,835 32,309,531 77.4% 111.4% 13,875
40 Oregon 6,718,845 5,233,207 77.9% 124.1% 7,734
39 Louisiana 5,798,840 4,518,953 77.9% 97.2% 15,888
38 Michigan 13,528,820 10,627,069 78.6% 106.4% 11,468
37 North Carolina 14,350,880 11,311,513 78.8% 107.9% 13,212
36 Wyoming 658,215 520,777 79.1% 90.0% 15,452
35 Maryland 9,992,590 7,969,400 79.8% 131.8% 8,781
34 Kansas 3,860,775 3,085,006 79.9% 105.9% 13,952
33 Tennessee 8,551,690 6,875,072 80.4% 100.7% 17,876
32 North Dakota 921,580 742,416 80.6% 97.4% 17,243
31 Missouri 7,807,865 6,304,426 80.7% 102.7% 13,326
30 Hawaii 2,320,260 1,875,555 80.8% 132.5% 5,385
29 Ohio 14,916,455 12,089,450 81.0% 103.4% 11,985
28 Florida 32,885,835 26,780,337 81.4% 124.7% 16,603
27 South Dakota 1,175,615 957,432 81.4% 108.2% 16,277
26 Indiana 8,278,420 6,746,850 81.5% 100.2% 14,209
25 Montana 1,335,065 1,089,630 81.6% 102.0% 13,893
24 Iowa 4,223,075 3,452,574 81.8% 109.4% 14,310
23 New Hampshire 2,142,720 1,753,412 81.8% 129.0% 8,757
22 New Jersey 14,000,545 11,535,180 82.4% 129.9% 12,950
21 Oklahoma 5,002,360 4,152,019 83.0% 104.9% 15,463
20 Arizona 9,852,670 8,214,287 83.4% 112.9% 14,940
19 Pennsylvania 19,275,615 16,205,819 84.1% 126.6% 11,096
18 Washington 11,325,765 9,580,603 84.6% 125.8% 8,562
17 Nevada 3,991,900 3,397,599 85.1% 110.3% 13,616
16 Nebraska 2,541,330 2,169,872 85.4% 112.2% 13,726
15 Virginia 12,733,165 10,882,638 85.5% 127.5% 10,118
14 Maine 2,133,430 1,824,230 85.5% 135.7% 6,626
13 Vermont 1,047,290 897,919 85.7% 143.9% 4,961
12 Minnesota 7,771,100 6,665,091 85.8% 118.2% 12,521
11 Illinois 17,846,765 15,320,266 85.8% 120.9% 12,794
10 Kentucky 5,742,555 4,930,548 85.9% 110.4% 15,332
9 Utah 3,988,270 3,427,654 85.9% 106.9% 15,752
8 Rhode Island 1,699,475 1,461,411 86.0% 138.0% 16,213
7 California 58,398,465 50,639,664 86.7% 128.2% 11,848
6 New York 29,461,905 25,924,474 88.0% 133.3% 12,421
5 Colorado 8,145,395 7,177,109 88.1% 124.6% 11,589
4 Connecticut 5,614,115 5,039,727 89.8% 141.4% 10,931
3 Massachusetts 10,912,750 9,798,631 89.8% 142.2% 11,733
2 Wisconsin 7,379,855 6,789,307 92.0% 116.6% 13,810
1 New Mexico 2,941,875 2,786,048 94.7% 132.9% 11,989

LehighValleyLive.com

Pa. cannabis festival is back in Kutztown, the same week legalization bill is unveiled

Shoppers swinging through a popular antiques and farmers’ market this weekend in Berks County may find themselves in the midst of a cultural revolution. The Pennsylvania Cannabis Fall Marketplace is back for a third year at Renninger’s Antique and Farmers’ Market, 740 Noble St. just outside Kutztown in Maxatawny Township. It is free, open to the public and family and leased-pet friendly, organizers say on the event’s Facebook page. The hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
slenterprise.com

Huge crowd leaves no doubt on shot mandate sentiments

In an unprecedented turnout for a legislative committee hearing, business owners and the public last week made clear they oppose a federal government mandate requiring companies to have their employees vaccinated against COVID-19. A crowd of about 700 packed six rooms at the Capitol and about 250 more watched online...
U.S. POLITICS
Reason.com

Even If Requiring People Who Have Recovered From COVID-19 To Be Vaccinated Is Legal, That Doesn't Mean It Makes Sense

A federal judge on Friday rejected a Michigan State University (MSU) employee's motion for a preliminary injunction against the school's requirement that staff members be vaccinated against COVID-19. Jeanna Norris, an administrator at the school, argued that her "naturally acquired immunity" made the mandate "unlawful" as applied to her and other staffers who have recovered from the disease. U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney concluded that, notwithstanding the scientific evidence that Norris cited to support her position, the public university's policy easily satisfied the "rational basis" test.
U.S. POLITICS
news3lv.com

Nevada State College to host on-campus COVID-19 vaccine clinic

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada State College is hosting on-campus COVID-19 vaccination clinics in partnership with Immunize Nevada and TourHealth to provide students and staff easy access to the vaccine, as college students in Nevada are required to be vaccinated to enroll for classes in the spring semester. Nevada State College encourages students to get their first shot by October 1 to ensure they are fully vaccinated on time for the state's November 1 deadline.
NEVADA STATE
The Morning Call

Pennsylvania coronavirus update: 98,000 third doses given; Lehigh records 900th death

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 5,429 additional coronavirus cases on Tuesday. The seven-day moving average of newly reported cases was 4,658 cases per day, down 2% from a week ago, up 21% over the last 30 days, and over 26 times higher than the 179 average daily cases recorded 90 days ago. To date, there have been 1.42 million infections statewide. Rates of additional cases ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LSU Reveille

How many doses of LSU's COVID-19 vaccines have been wasted? A surprisingly small amount, health center says

A surprisingly small amount of vaccines have gone to waste under LSU's supervision, the Student Health Center reported. Executive director of the LSU Student Health Center Julie Hupperich said that LSU has discarded only about 8%, or 365 doses, of the vaccines they've received from the government. Of the 30,647 students and employees that submitted proof of receiving the vaccine, only 4,500 received it directly from the university.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 death and hospitalization rates down

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Even as more coronavirus cases are confirmed and deaths continue to be added in double digits, Wisconsin’s death rate from the virus is going down. The Department of Health Services (DHS) added 15 more deaths to COVID-19′s toll in Wisconsin, bringing the total to 8,107 since the start of the pandemic. That’s 1.08% of all known cases, down from 1.14% a month ago. Put another way, more people testing positive for COVID-19 are surviving it.
WISCONSIN STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations rise among vaccinated in PA

PENNSYLVANIA — The proportion of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations among vaccinated Pennsylvania residents rose sharply last month, though the shot remained broadly protective, according to new statewide health data released Friday. The latest Department of Health data on so-called “breakthrough” infections shows that between Sept. 5 and Oct. 4, vaccinated...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
