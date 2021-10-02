CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County In the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vjy0C_0cEw8qd400 After adding over 803,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 42.9 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 680,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise, albeit at a slowing rate. In the past week, there were an average of 37.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- a decrease from the week prior, when there were an average of 45.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While COVID-19 has spread to nearly every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC, metro area consists of the city of Virginia Beach, the city of Norfolk, the city of Chesapeake, and 16 other counties. In the past week, there were an average of 40.1 new coronavirus cases every day per 100,000 Virginia Beach residents, in line with the national figure. The metro area’s average daily case growth in the most recent week is essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there was an average of 42.4 daily new cases per 100,000 Virginia Beach residents.

The spread of coronavirus depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News metro area, COVID-19 is growing the fastest in Franklin city. There were an average of 111.7 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in Franklin city during the past week, the most of the 19 counties in Virginia Beach with available data.

Case growth in the Virginia Beach metro area varies widely at the county level. In Southampton County, for example, there were an average of 29.6 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- the least of any county in Virginia Beach and far more than the case growth rate in Franklin city.

Just as Franklin city is driving the growth of COVID-19 in the Virginia Beach area, it also has the highest incidence of cases overall. As of September 30, there were a total of 18,301.2 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents in Franklin city, the most of the 19 counties in the metro area. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 13,232.9 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In Franklin city, unemployment peaked at 11.9% in July 2020. As of June 2021, the county's unemployment rate was 7.3%.

To determine the county in every metropolitan area where COVID-19 is growing the fastest, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked counties according to the average number of new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the seven days ending September 30. To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data up from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is not seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank in MSA County Population New daily cases per 100,000, week ending September. 30 New daily cases per 100,000, week ending September. 23 Cumulative cases per 100,000 Cumulative deaths per 100,000
1 Franklin city 8,147 111.7 82.2 18,301.2 478.7
2 Camden County 10,551 83.9 91.5 9,638.9 75.8
3 Poquoson city 12,090 65.8 59.1 9,991.7 148.9
4 Currituck County 26,363 64.0 76.3 9,407.1 87.2
5 Gloucester County 37,222 58.5 66.6 9,628.7 161.2
6 Isle of Wight County 36,627 50.8 47.5 11,150.2 210.2
7 Portsmouth city 95,097 47.6 52.5 12,448.3 232.4
8 Mathews County 8,788 45.7 32.5 9,513.0 182.1
9 Newport News city 179,673 42.6 43.0 10,731.2 152.5
10 Hampton city 135,041 40.2 46.0 10,479.0 160.0
11 Suffolk city 90,093 40.2 39.2 11,317.2 237.5
12 Chesapeake city 239,982 38.1 39.4 11,310.0 137.5
13 James City County 74,916 37.5 40.7 8,560.3 114.8
14 Virginia Beach city 450,201 34.3 40.0 10,479.1 108.6
15 Gates County 11,548 33.8 47.5 8,469.0 138.6
16 Williamsburg city 14,927 33.2 58.4 7,114.6 93.8
17 Norfolk city 244,601 30.8 33.3 9,419.4 124.3
18 York County 67,982 30.2 27.1 7,409.3 100.0
19 Southampton County 17,880 29.6 19.2 12,539.1 330.0

