Angelina Jolie and Daughter Zahara Walk the Variety Event Red Carpet Together

By Laura Beatham
Amomama
Amomama
 9 days ago

Actress Angelina Jolie and her daughter Zahara stepped out together for a special event on Thursday. The event saw them share a special moment on the red carpet.

"Eternals" actress Angelina Jolie and her 16-year-old daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt walked the red carpet of the Variety Power of Women event presented by Lifetime on Thursday, September 30, 2021.

The mother and daughter attended the event because Jolie was the presenter for the night. She presented national youth poet laureate Amanda Gorman with the Power of Women's honor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bvgi8_0cEw8pkL00

Before the prize presentation, Jolie, Zahara, Gorman, and the other event attendees, walked the red carpet. During the walk down the carpet, the mother-daughter duo posed together for pictures.

Jolie looked sophisticated and chic in a brown long-sleeved flowy floor-length gown with a high neck and belt detail around her waist. Zahara contrasted her mother in an all-white ensemble.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QrR4B_0cEw8pkL00

Her look consisted of a white shirt with matching high-waisted pants and a belt. The teenager looked fabulous, wearing her hair in long twists and accessorizing with a silver septum piercing.

According to E! News, the two shared a lovely exchange on the red carpet, as they embraced each other and held hands while posing for photos together.

Jolie embraced her role as a presenter with an emotional speech and touching tribute to Gorman.

The two also posed for pictures with the famed poet. Unlike Jolie and Zahara's neutral palette, Gorman decided to wear a bright pink floor-length dress with spaghetti straps and belt detail.

Variety shared many of the stunning red carpet looks on their Instagram. A few powerful women who attended included Katy Perry, singer Lorde, Hunter Schafer, and Honoree Rita Moreno.

Once inside the event, Jolie embraced her role as a presenter with an emotional speech and touching tribute to Gorman as she presented the 23-year-old with her Variety's Power Of Women honor.

Jolie mentioned Gorman's moving poem she said at President Joe Biden's inauguration earlier this year in January and explained that her voice was not only the youngest but the strongest voice America could have asked for at that moment.

The actress then referenced Gorman's childhood and explained that the impressive poet is seen as the "fully formed" woman she is now; however, there is a Gorman that people did not see.

Jolie praised her for overcoming her insecurities and creating profound and moving poetry that can ignite change. She ended her speech by stating that the world needed more voices like Gorman to light the way through the darkness.

Comments / 0

