Amarillo, TX

Independent Bankers Association of Texas recognizes FirstBank Southwest’s Bank Culture and Pandemic Response

By Submitted by FirstBank Southwest
thepampanews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmarillo, TX – The Independent Bankers Association of Texas (IBAT)—the largest state community banking association in the nation, recently honored FirstBank Southwest (FBSW) with two Best of Community Banking (BOCB) awards. FBSW received a Gold Eagle Award for their “FBSW…Where Family Truly Means Family” Bank Culture submission and a Bronze Eagle award for their Pandemic Response submission.

