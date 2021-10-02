Independent Bankers Association of Texas recognizes FirstBank Southwest’s Bank Culture and Pandemic Response
Amarillo, TX – The Independent Bankers Association of Texas (IBAT)—the largest state community banking association in the nation, recently honored FirstBank Southwest (FBSW) with two Best of Community Banking (BOCB) awards. FBSW received a Gold Eagle Award for their “FBSW…Where Family Truly Means Family” Bank Culture submission and a Bronze Eagle award for their Pandemic Response submission.www.thepampanews.com
