CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Workers at Bezos' rocket company allege sexism, safety risks

By - Houston Chronicle
ourcommunitynow.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlue Origin rocket ship company of being a toxic work environment and not adhering to proper safety protocols. The workers claim in an essay that there's sexism at the Kent, Washington, company. The employees,

ourcommunitynow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Blue Origin Employees Say Jeff Bezos Company Has Toxic Culture, Safety Issues

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin has been accused by former and current employees of having a toxic culture. What Happened: “In our experience, Blue Origin’s culture sits on a foundation that ignores the plight of our planet, turns a blind eye to sexism, is not sufficiently attuned to safety concerns, and silences those who seek to correct wrongs,” 21 current and former Blue Origin employees alleged in an essay published on the Lioness website.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
wmleader.com

CEO of Bezos’ Blue Origin responds to toxic workplace allegations

The CEO of Jeff Bezos’ rocket company Blue Origin responded to reports that it fostered a “toxic” and sexist work environment, assuring employees that the rocket-maker has “no tolerance for discrimination or harassment.”. However, Blue Origin chief Bob Smith did not admit any wrongdoing or apologize in an email to...
BUSINESS
constructforstl.org

Is Climate Change a Worker Safety Issue?

From ConstructionDive: As the remnants of Hurricane Ida slammed parts of the U.S. Northeast earlier this month, social media posts documented the extent of the storm system’s impact. Particularly notable were videos from cities including New York, where flash flooding led to cascades of stormwater in some of the city’s subway stations.
BROOKLYN, NY
ishn.com

Asbestos safety measures for construction workers

Each year, members of the cancer community recognize Mesothelioma Awareness Day (MAD) by spreading awareness about the disease. Mesothelioma is a preventable type of cancer caused by exposure to asbestos. Today, laws prohibit new uses of asbestos in the U.S, but construction workers continue to be at risk of exposure from old uses of the mineral.
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bezos
Taylor Daily Press

Investigation into ‘insecurity’ at space company Bezos | Science

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is opening an investigation into allegations of insecurity at Blue Origin, the space company of billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. According to a group of (former) employees, Blue Origin often prioritizes speed and cost savings over resources for quality assurance when making decisions. The driving...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
smobserved.com

Southwest Airlines Flight Crews, Staff Begin Massive Sickout Over Covid-19 Vaccine Mandates

Over 1000 flights were cancelled Sunday as 1500 employees of Southwest Airlines, the nation's #5 carrier, began a sickout to protest mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations. Passengers were reportedly scrambling to book other airlines, while Southwest itself blamed the weather. Advertisement"ATC issues and disruptive weather have resulted in a high volume of...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TheConversationAU

Keeping workers COVID-safe requires more than just following public health orders

So far in the pandemic, state public health advice has been front and centre of public messaging about protecting the community from the spread of COVID-19. But merely following the public health orders won’t necessarily meet employers’ obligations to protect staff from COVID, especially as restrictions ease in the Eastern states. Protecting employees from COVID is good for staff, of course, and also good for the organisation because it will reduce the potential for staff being off sick. Vaccination alone won’t guarantee a COVID-safe workplace. Even double-vaccinated people can be infected. Vaccination reduces the chance of infection by between 60% (AstraZeneca)...
LABOR ISSUES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rocket#Sexism#Blue Origin
healththoroughfare.com

Experts Release New Pfizer-Related Warning

The coronavirus vaccines remain in the spotlight. Now, it’s been revealed that experts have something important to say to patients who have gotten the Pfizer vaccine. Check out the latest reports coming from CNN below. People’s immunity following the Pfizer vaccine. It’s been just reported that people’s immunity starts to...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Industry
hngn.com

Chinese Nuclear-Powered Stealth Submarines Could Deploy 12 ICBM if the US Engages the PLA in an All-Out War

Stealthy and silent Chinese nuclear-powered submarines stalking the Indo-Pacific could unleash nuclear Armageddon from the intercontinental ballistic missile ICBMS stored in its distinctive humpback. China, like America, has a nuclear deterrent from crossing the nuclear threshold, which is very pronounced in recent events. China has unleashed its Type 094 Jin-class...
MILITARY
The Independent

Pilot claims vaccine mandate forces him to choose between ‘feeding his family’ and freedom of choice

A US pilot has made a TikTok video claiming his airline’s vaccine mandate amounts to an ultimatum between “feeding his family” and freedom of choice.“I’ve been an airline pilot for 18 years and now I’m facing an ultimatum... I’m being told that in order to continue my career as an airline pilot, I must be vaccinated,” says the pilot, who uses the TikTok account @cellsaucenutrition, in the video.“Which really means I have to choose between putting food on the table for my family and my freedom of choice.”He appears to be a pilot with a sideline in fitness and nutritional...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Woman claims Coach intentionally destroys ‘unwanted merchandise’ so ‘no one can use it’

A woman has accused fashion brand Coach of intentionally “slashing” unwanted merchandise despite a portion of the company’s website being dedicated to sustainability.Anna Sacks, who goes by the username @thetrashwalker on TikTok, frequently uses her platform to raise awareness of New York City’s excessive waste, with the TikTok user often documenting the unused “trash” thrown out by pharmacies and supermarkets.In her most recent video, uploaded this week, Sacks revealed that she had purchased multiple destroyed Coach purses from @dumpsterdivingmama, with Sacks claiming that each of the bags had been intentionally ruined, “which is Coach’s policy”.“Welcome to my first unboxing...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

Comments / 0

Community Policy