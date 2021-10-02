Workers at Bezos' rocket company allege sexism, safety risks

So far in the pandemic, state public health advice has been front and centre of public messaging about protecting the community from the spread of COVID-19. But merely following the public health orders won’t necessarily meet employers’ obligations to protect staff from COVID, especially as restrictions ease in the Eastern states. Protecting employees from COVID is good for staff, of course, and also good for the organisation because it will reduce the potential for staff being off sick. Vaccination alone won’t guarantee a COVID-safe workplace. Even double-vaccinated people can be infected. Vaccination reduces the chance of infection by between 60% (AstraZeneca)...

LABOR ISSUES ・ 5 HOURS AGO