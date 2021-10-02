Recent Trial Shows Merck’s Experimental COVID-19 Antiviral Pill Reduces Hospitalizations, Deaths by Half

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Attention this week is on Pfizer's vaccine booster, as the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention weigh who would qualify for a third dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. But what if you received the Moderna vaccine? The drug maker said the vaccine's effectiveness to guard against serious illness may be starting to wane for those who were the first to become fully vaccinated and a booster may be needed to maintain high levels of protection.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 17 DAYS AGO