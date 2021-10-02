CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recent Trial Shows Merck’s Experimental COVID-19 Antiviral Pill Reduces Hospitalizations, Deaths by Half

By Jess Tinao
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrug developer Merck stated its experimental COVID-19 pill cut fatalities and admissions to the hospital by half in individuals who recently tested positive for COVID-19. According to Merck on Friday, it will ask United States and global health officials to allow the usage of the pill. A decision from the US Food and Drug Administration may arrive within weeks following such. In the event of its authorization, the drug would be the first pill as a treatment to the novel coronavirus.

