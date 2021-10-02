CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Let’s get wild, Cincinnati! Predictions for Notre Dame against the Bearcats

By Michael Chen
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kb2xB_0cEw7pUs00

It that time of the week again, where the homer comes out. The Irish are riding high, after soundly beating Wisconsin to improve to 4-0 and once again rise in the rankings. This week another big challenge awaits the undefeated squad, the Cincinnati Bearcats. Let’s get a bit crazy with a few predictions for how this afternoon will go.

Chris Tyree returns a kickoff past midfield

The Bearcats boast one of the best kickoff special teams units in the country. The thing is, they haven’t faced a game breaker like Chris Tyree. Even though he’s returned just four kickoffs, they’ve gone for an average of 37.5 yards.

He’s a big play machine in the return game and Tyree has the potential to got off again today.

The run game finally gets going

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TBCdy_0cEw7pUs00
Sep 25, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Kyren Williams (23) gains yardage during the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

We have waited the first four weeks for the Notre Dame run game to make a big time impact on a game. Yes, the offensive line hasn’t performed up to expectations, but with two explosive backs, the Irish should be putting up much better numbers. The Cincinnati defense allows over 130-yards per game on the ground and this is the week the Irish take full advantage. Kyren Williams busts out in a big way and the Irish rush for over 200-yards.

Cam Hart shines once again

I was right last week about Hart, but I short changed him. Hart grabbed two picks last week as teams continue to test him.

The Irish pass-rush will force Desmond Ridder into more mistakes than he’s made so far this year and Hart will be the benefactor of one of them. He’ll grab another pick as his breakout season continues.

JD Bertrand joins the pick party

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QmdkV_0cEw7pUs00
Sep 11, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker JD Bertrand (27) celebrates after recovering a fumble in the fourth quarter against the Toledo Rockets at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

I have a feeling the Irish defensive line is going to cause a lot of problems and the linebacker and secondary are going to be the benefactors. Last week, we saw Jack Kiser and Drew White take interceptions to the house. I don’t think Bertrand will do the same but he’ll get his hands on a Ridder pass and make him pay for looking his way. Oh, and he’ll have at least 10 tackles as well.

The Irish win handily and keep rising up the rankings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R4gPf_0cEw7pUs00
Sep 25, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish fans celebrate a touchdown by lifting each up during the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

The Irish made a just last week after defeating Wisconsin, but the Badgers just aren’t as good as they were made out to be. The Bearcats are one of the best Group of Five schools, if not the best, and beating them soundly will no doubt impress the pollsters. This win could propel Notre Dame to another College Football Playoff appearance as well, they should be favored in the rest of their games, as it would make the CFP two years in a row and three of the past four.

