Utah State

Gabby Petito Tells Utah Police that Brian Laundrie Physically Assaulted Her

By Jess Tinao
republicmonews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewly-issued bodycam footage has shown Gabby Petito speaking to police officials that her fiancé Brian Laundrie had hit her. Laundrie allegedly cut her face by grasping her through his nail during a domestic scenario less than two weeks prior to her final appearance alive. The never-before-seen video from a second officer’s body camera displays one police officer pointing out new marks on her arm and face following pulling the pair’s van over in Moab, Utah, on Aug. 12.

