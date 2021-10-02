CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

18-year-old dead after being shot in Kalamazoo

By FOX 17 News
 9 days ago
An 18-year-old man has died early Saturday morning after being struck by gunfire.

The incident happened around 1:30 Saturday morning in the area of Maple Street and Burdick Street, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

We're told he was taken to the emergency room where he was pronounced dead.

The motive of the shooting is unclear. The victim's identity has not yet been released.

KDPS says a suspect is in custody.

Those with information in connection to this incident are asked to call KDPS at 269-337-8120 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

Bri Bri
9d ago

idk if the college and local schools are advising young people to STAY IN at night, especially late for their own protection but it's not safe for them in Kzoo. Another young life gone. KPDS is doing their best but until the violence is under control stay in w your friends and make plans to stay the night if you want to party. We really care for your safety, people.

