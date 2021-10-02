18-year-old dead after being shot in Kalamazoo

An 18-year-old man has died early Saturday morning after being struck by gunfire.

The incident happened around 1:30 Saturday morning in the area of Maple Street and Burdick Street, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

We're told he was taken to the emergency room where he was pronounced dead.

The motive of the shooting is unclear. The victim's identity has not yet been released.

KDPS says a suspect is in custody.

Those with information in connection to this incident are asked to call KDPS at 269-337-8120 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

