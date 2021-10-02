CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chincoteague Island, VA

Chincoteague Oyster Festival sold out

shoredailynews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeptember 28, 2021–Chincoteague Island, VA: The 48th Annual Chincoteague Island Oyster Festival is a SOLD OUT event for October 9, 2021 as many folks are excited to be attending their first large event in two years! The Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce has been planning the event with health and public safety top of mind. Face masks and hand sanitizer will be available at festival gates courtesy of Eastern Shore Rural Health System for attendees. Wash stations and restrooms are amply provided throughout the festival and patrons are encouraged to bring and wear face coverings as they wait in line or wherever they feel more comfortable doing so. Sanitizer will also be available at all food tents and Virginia Department of Health regulations will be strictly observed for everyone’s safety. The chamber also advises anyone who does not feel well or is running a temperature on festival day to please stay home per rules of Tom’s Cove Park which are posted at the campground entrance.

