Horizon Admin - Administrators screen spinning circle

I'm from NetApp's Active IQ unified manger team. We have a virtual appliance for our product which runs debian OS 10 on it. We are shipping our application inside this vApp. We have done the first release of this vApp in 2012 and have done several releases after this. The first release was 6.x and the latest release is 9.x. We have been providing an update iso for the customers to upgrade this vApp.

SOFTWARE ・ 19 HOURS AGO