A new ‘Cruel Intentions’ reboot for television is reportedly on the way

By Elizabeth Aubrey
NME
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new Cruel Intentions television re-boot is reportedly in the works. The film of Cruel Intentions was released in 1999 and starred Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon, and Selma Blair. According to Deadline, the reboot is in the works via IMDB TV and will feature “two ruthless step-siblings”...

