A new ‘Cruel Intentions’ reboot for television is reportedly on the way

Five years after NBC rejected a Cruel Intentions pilot starring Sarah Michelle Gellar, IMDb TV is taking a crack at a TV series based on the 1999 movie starring Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon and Selma Blair that was inspired by the novel Dangerous Liaisons. Fox also attempted a Cruel Intentions series, a prequel starring Amy Adams that ended up becoming 2001's Cruel Intentions 2. The IMDb TV iteration of Cruel Intentions "follows two ruthless step siblings who will do anything to stay on top," per Variety. "In this case, of the Greek life hierarchy at an elite Washington, D.C. college. After a brutal hazing incident threatens the entire Panhellenic system, they’ll do whatever’s necessary to preserve their power and reputations, even seduce the daughter of the Vice President of the United States." The new version of the series is written and executive produced by Phoebe Fisher and Sara Goodman. Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty, who worked on the original film will serve as executive producers.

